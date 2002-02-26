FCC auctions stand, for now

The Federal Communications Commission will not investigate recent allegations

that Roberts Broadcasting is ineligible for bidding credits that helped it to

win auctions for two TV licenses.

Knoxville, Tenn., channel 25 charged that Roberts was not entitled to a 25

percent credit for 'new entrants' because the owner, Michael Roberts, failed to

disclose ties to ACME Communications Inc., which owns nine TV stations.

Roberts, who said he has left ACME's board, will be able to disclose relevant

financial information when a final application to purchase the license is

submitted March 20.

The allegation could be raised again, though. Petitions to deny the auction

outcome are due April 1.