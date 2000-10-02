FCC: Attack reply coming ... late
The FCC has yet to offer its justification for maintaining right-of-reply rules for personal attacks and political editorials, despite a Sept. 29 deadline from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. Friday ended the court's pledge not to act on the broadcast industry's petition to strike the rules from the book. FCC officials say they plan to file a brief backing the rules early this week.
