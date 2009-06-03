FCC Asks For More Call Center Funding

The FCC is going to need some $10 million dollars more from the National Telecommunications & Information Association for the FCC's DTV transition call center.

That is according to Andrew Martin, FCC chief information officer. Currently the commission has enough money to fully staff its call centers--4,000 trained operators--only for three or four days past the June 12 cut-off date, but predicts it may need them for another week or so.

NTIA has $25 million that it could transfer to the FCC, but will need to do that within the next nine days. The FCC has already requested the extra money.

Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell asked Dr. Bernadette McGuire-Rivera, Associate Administrator, of the NTIA's Office of Telecommunications and Information Applications, said the Secretary of Commerce had not yet made that decision, but thought he would be favorably disposed.