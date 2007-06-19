FCC Asks For Documents From DirecTV and Liberty

The FCC has requested a raft of documents from Liberty and New Corp. in its review of Liberty's proposed purchase of News Corp.s stake in satellite operator DirecTV.



In similar requests to both parties, including sports programming carriage agreements and details on attributable interests (more than 5% stakes) in other companies.



Among the multitude of requests, Liberty was asked for information on relationships between Liberty and Discover Holdings and Liberty chief John Malone's involvement in Discovery management.





News Corp. was asked for retransmission consent agreeements with Liberty, DirecTV and EchoStar, and a list of retrans arbitration proceedings it has been asked to engage in.



The commission also wants to know what the specific public interest benefits of the deal would be, including expected new services and synergies, how those synergies benefit consumers, and why the sale is the only way to create those synergies.



Liberty applied back in January

for permission to acquire the satellite licenses of DirecTV. The commission issued the licenses and must determine whether their transfer is in the public interest.



The FCC has promised to protect the confidentiality

of any proprietary documents it seeks.