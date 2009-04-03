FCC Asks Court to Wait on White Spaces

The FCC has asked the court to hold off on deciding the white spaces

issue until after it considers petitions to reconsider or change it.

The FCC received the petitions from a number of parties including thecable industry,

but not the National Association of Broadcasters and the Association

for Maximum Service Television, which took the FCC's initial decision decision

straight to court, precluding them from also filing petitions for

reconsideration with the FCC.

NBA and MSTV jointly filed apetition earlier this month with the federal court of appeals for the D.C.

Circuit, their preferred venue, to hold unlawful, vacate and set aside its

decision last fall to allow mobile, unlicensed devices to share the so-called

"white spaces" between DTV channels, a move opposed by lobbies for both those

constituencies.

Also going the court route were ESPN, sports leagues, and Broadway theaterowners concerned primarily about interference to wireless mikes that also share

the band.

According to Media Access Project's Andrew Schwartzman, who was familiar

with the FCC filing, asking courts to hold off until petitions are reconsidered

is standard practice, though one the FCC deviated from with the

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership challenge.