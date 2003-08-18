FCC asked to stay new ownership rules
A cross-section of broadcast-deregulation opponents asked the Federal
Communications Commission to delay implementation of its new ownership limits
for at least two months.
Raleigh, N.C.-based station group Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc., the Communications
Workers of America, the Consumers Union, the Parents Television Council and the
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Monday petitioned the FCC to stay
implementation of its new rules until 60 days after Congress adjourns this fall.
"The commission should demonstrate its respect for the large number of
members of both Houses of Congress who have unambiguously demonstrated their
disapproval of all or part of the 2002 Biennial Review Order," wrote Media Access
Project, the group's attorneys.
A stay, they said, would give Congress time to decide the fate of pending
legislation to rewrite the rules.
The target date for adjournment is Oct. 3.
Without a stay by the FCC or a federal court, where stay requests are also
pending, the rules go into effect Sept. 4.
All bills still pending at the end of the current legislation session will
expire.
