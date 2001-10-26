FCC approves spot beam satellite
The FCC Friday approved DirecTV's launch of a new spot beam satellite that will expand the DBS provider's capacity to carry local broadcast channels.
The authorization was opposed by the State of Hawaii, which wanted the FCC to delay the launch until the company provides the state with service comparable to offerings in the continental U.S.
The FCC said DirecTV's obligation to Hawaiian customers is under review separately and there's no reason to delay the launch. - Bill McConnell
