FCC approves satellite-radio alternative

Radio stations are free to launch a competitive alternative to satellite

radio thanks to the Federal Communications Commission's decision Thursday to

approve in-band, on-channel (IBOC) technology that will make CD-quality sound an option

for broadcasters.

The new technology -- which requires listeners to buy new radios equipped with

digital receivers -- allows stations to introduce a digital signal simultaneously

and on the same frequency as their analog signals. IBOC for FM is approved for

around-the-clock use and during daytime only for AM.

So far, IBOC AM does not work at night because of "skywave," a near-vertical

wave created when radio signals from 50-kilowatt AM clear-channel radio

stations bounce off the stratosphere.

The prevailing IBOC technology is controlled by iBiquity Digital Corp., a

consortium owned by ABC, Clear Channel Worldwide, Viacom Inc., Harris Corp., Lucent

Technologies and Texas Instruments Inc.

Although the FCC aims to phase out analog signals eventually, there is no

time frame for switching off the old signals. The pace of the rollout and

additional standards necessary for new services such as second audio feeds and

audio-on-demand will be the subject of a later rulemaking.