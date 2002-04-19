FCC appeals ruling on TV-ownership cap

The Federal Communications Commission Friday asked the federal appeals

court in Washington, D.C., to review a decision ordering the agency to rethink the 35

percent cap on one company's television-household reach.

In February, a three-judge panel ruled

that the FCC failed to comply with a 1996 law requiring the agency to review

its rules every two years and to eliminate those that could no longer be

justified.

The judges ruled that the FCC failed to adequately examine whether the 35

percent cap was "necessary to serve the public interest."

FCC attorneys told the court Friday that the judges' standard was more

rigorous than needed to impose a new rule in the first place.

"This holding . imposes a substantial and continuing burden on the agency

that threatens administrative paralysis," they wrote in a request for rehearing

before the court's entire lineup.

The decision also fails to "explain what the commission must show in order to

conclude that a rule is 'necessary,'" FCC lawyers said.

Aside from the 35 percent cap, reversing the appeal is

critical to the agency because the biennial-review obligation would saddle the

agency with the impossible task of continually justifying every one of its

rules, agency officials said.