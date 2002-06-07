FCC admonishes 50 stations for DTV delay

The Federal Communications Commission Friday denied 50 stations' requests for

an extra six months to construct their digital-television facilities and issued

them letters of admonishment for missing a May 1 construction deadline.

Requests from another 191 stations remain pending, and some of those are

expected to be admonished, as well.

Stations can be fined or lose their licenses if they cannot justify failure

to construct digital-TV facilities.

The FCC can grant up to two six-month waivers if operators suffer technical

snags, zoning fights, construction delays or cannot obtain financing.

So far, the FCC has granted 602 of 843 waiver requests. Under sanction

procedures approved last month, stations that cannot justify delays will not

suffer substantial penalties for six months following date of reprimand.

Those still failing to go digital after six months will be issued notices of

apparent liability for fines and required to meet a series of 30-day

construction milestones. If stations fail to offer a digital signal a year after

admonishment, the FCC will revoke their digital-TV construction

permits.