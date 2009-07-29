FCC Adds Top Staffers

The FCC's top management continues to take shape under new chairman Julius Genachowski.

William Lake, familiar to many as the head of the DTV transition task force, has been tapped as the new chief of the Media Bureau. Lake is a former a partner at law firm WilmerHale in Washington.

Sharon Gillett, director of the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and former head of that state's Department of Telecommunications and Cable, has been named chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Robert Ratcliffe, acting Media Bureau chief and former deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau, will be deputy chief of the Media Bureau. Also named deputy Media Bureau chief was Kris Monteith, who had been chief of the Enforcement Bureau.

Suzanne Tetreault has been named deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau. She had been acting deputy chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.