FCC accords more rights to tenants

The FCC is taking several steps to increase competition for wireless,

telephone and other communications services in offices, apartments and other

multitenant buildings. Telecom carriers are now forbidden to sign exclusive

contracts with building owners. Also, rules allowing tenants to install video

antennas in portions of the property under their direct control were extended

to all antennas, regardless of service. The commission rejected calls to

require building owners to open their facilities to all telecom carriers.