FCC accords more rights to tenants
The FCC is taking several steps to increase competition for wireless,
telephone and other communications services in offices, apartments and other
multitenant buildings. Telecom carriers are now forbidden to sign exclusive
contracts with building owners. Also, rules allowing tenants to install video
antennas in portions of the property under their direct control were extended
to all antennas, regardless of service. The commission rejected calls to
require building owners to open their facilities to all telecom carriers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.