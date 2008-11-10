FBN Expands Hotel Distribution

Fox Business Network is expanding its distribution ion hotel rooms, thanks to a new agreement with The Hotel Networks.



The multiyear deal, expected to be announced later in the day Monday, will add FBN to more than 300,000 hotel rooms nationwide. Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental are among the companies that use The Hotel Networks programming packages.



One of the biggest advantages to hotel programming is the ability to get in front of potential viewers, giving them a chance to get a taste of a network, even if they don’t get it at home.



In fact, earlier today The Hotel Networks released the results of a study examining just that. Among the revelations: travelers are less likely to multitask when watching TV in hotel rooms, travelers are more likely to pay attention to commercials and upwards of 20% of respondents said that they watched a channel or show at home, after first seeing it in a hotel. Another good sign for FBN, the study showed that the most important programs for travelers were news and weather.