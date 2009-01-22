FBN Debuting Live Weekend Finance Call-In Show

Fox Business Network is premiering a four-hour live show this Saturday, Your Money Your Questions Live.

Hosted by Dagen McDowell, the show will let viewers call in to talk to financial experts about personal finance issues or the larger economic crisis. Each week the program will feature a rotating panel of experts taking viewer calls and answering questions from McDowell.

Your Money, Your Questions Live will air every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fox Business.

“The economic crisis doesn’t take the weekends off,” said EVP of Fox News Kevin Magee in a statement. “This Saturday FBN will set a new standard in business news by providing our viewers with four-hours of live programming featuring updated news on the economy along with the opportunity to talk to a panel of experts about their financial concerns.”