Favreau To Host WGA Awards

The Writers Guild of America, West has named actor and IFC’s Dinner for Five hostJon Favreau as host of the 2006 Writers Guild Awards, which will be held Feb. 4 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The organization also announced a list of presenters that includes television personalities Steve Carell (The Office), Jason Lee (My Name is Earl), Dan Rather (60 Minutes), Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris).

Among the awards, Rather will present George Clooney and Grant Heslov with the Paul Selvin Award for their Good Night, and Good Luck screenplay.