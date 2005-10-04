Favre, CBS Close to Monday Night Upsets

Football fans made ABC the top network among broadcast networks last night, but CBS still had the top-rated show in Monday prime time: CSI: Miami.

ABC averaged a 5.2 rating/13 share among advertisers’ key demographic—18-to-49-year-old adults—according to Nielsen fast national data for Oct. 3.

ABC started the night with Wife Swap (4.0/11). Later, Monday Night Football fans were treated to a thrilling comeback attempt led by Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. The Carolina Panthers held off Favre’s 22-point, second-half surge to win 32-29 at home.

CBS, too, nearly pulled off an upset of its own—the Eye averaged a 4.6/12 against the Monday Night behemoth. At 10 p.m., as Favre kicked his lowly Packers into high gear, CSI: Miami scored an impressive 6.0/15 (up from last week’s 5.5/13). At 9-9:30, Two and a Half Men chipped in with a 4.8/11.

CBS also aired King of Queens (3.5/10) at 8 p.m.; How I Met Your Mother (3.8/10) at 8:30; and Out of Practice (3.8/9).

NBC was in third place, at 3.1/10 on the night. At 10-11 p.m., Medium (4.6/11) cooled slightly from last week. Surface (3.0/8) at 8 p.m. and Las Vegas (4.7/11) at 9 saw small upticks.

Fox finished with an overall 3.2/8. The network’s Monday 8 p.m. hour continued to produce low ratings: critics’ darling Arrested Development posted a 2.2/6 and new series Kitchen Confidential notched a 1.9/5. At 9-10 p.m., Prison Break was a bright spot (well, bright for an episode about a prison riot) at 4.4/1.

UPN (1.4/3) aired One on One (1.2/3) at 8; All of Us (1.3/3) at 8:30; Girlfriends (1.6/4) at 9; and Half and Half (1.5/3) at 9:30. The WB, in last place at 1.3/3, broadcast 7th Heaven (1.7/5) and Just Legal (.9/2).