'Fauda' Returns on Netflix

Season four of Israeli drama Fauda is on Netflix January 20. The show is about an Israeli defense agent that is on the hunt for a Palestinian soldier he thought was dead. There are 12 episodes.

Hebrew for chaos, Fauda comes from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.

Raz is in the cast with Hisham Suliman and Shadi Mar’i. Raz plays Doron, who departs the military and, in search of a more peaceful life, sets out to run a vineyard alongside his wife and son. He rejoins his old Israel Defense Force unit when he learns the dangerous Abu Ahmad, whom he thought he’d killed, is alive and looming.

A review in U.K. newspaper The Telegraph said (opens in new tab), Euphoria, Homeland and In Treatment are among the international hits that originated on Israeli television. But for connoisseurs, the essential Israeli experience remains high-wire thriller Fauda, which returns to Netflix for a taut and punchy fourth season.”

The review concludes: “With battle scenes that crack on like a video game, Fauda is quick to crank up its thrills and spills. Yet it never loses sight of the human cost of conflict — and that unflinching quality is what makes it so engrossing.”

Raz and Issacharoff also created the Netflix drama Hit & Run. ■