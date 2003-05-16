Father of sports marketing dies at 72

Mark McCormack, 72, pioneer sports marketer and founder and chairman of

powerhouse IMG, died Friday in New York. He had been in a coma since a January

heart attack.

McCormack built IMG into a worldwide representation/ licensing/marketing firm

and more, while helping to turn countless sports stars, including Tiger Woods, into

household names and commercial spokespeople.

IMG's broadcast division, TWI, claims to be the largest independent sports

programming producer in the world, with 4,000 hours of original programming

annually.

Among many other credits, it manages the Olympic Games archive, has a hand in

production of The Skins Game and produces international sports for ESPN and

Cable News Network. TWI is also a major distributor of figure-skating programming

worldwide.

McCormack was a Chicago native and graduate of the College of William &

Mary in Virginia, where he was a top-flight golfer.

Armed with a law degree from Yale University, McCormack was a lawyer with Arter &

Hadden in Chicago when he launched his athlete-representation firm in 1960.

Wanting to combine his legal training with his love of golf, he started the

business on a "handshake" with a golfer he had met while in college, Arnold

Palmer.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus soon signed on.

IMG would eventually also represent actors, models and others, and branch out

into numerous related enterprises.

McCormack is survived by his wife, tennis pro and TV commentator Betsy

Nagelsen, and four children, three of whom are executives with IMG.