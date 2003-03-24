Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ron Romines, general sales manager, KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, joins WCCO-TV Minneapolis, in the same capacity.

Lynn Dziedzic, team manager, MMT Sales, Detroit, joins WEEK-TV Peoria/Bloomington, Ill., and WPTA(TV) Fort Wayne, Ind., as regional national sales manager.

Cable TV

At Charter Communications, St. Louis: Charles H. "Chuck" McElroy, president of Cox Business Services, a unit of Cox Communications, Atlanta, named Southeast Division senior VP of operations; Donald J. Karell, VP/general manager, Kansas systems, Cox Communications, joins Charter Communications, as VP/general manager, Alabama operations.

At Comcast Cable, Baltimore: Jim Francisco, general manager, New Haven and Danbury, Conn., cable systems, named VP/general manager, Comcast Cablevision of Delmarva Inc., Delaware systems; John Rosaschi, director, commercial development, promoted to senior director; Jim White, director, information technology, promoted to senior director; Meg Woodside, director, community relations and public affairs, promoted to senior director.

Programming

Barbara Levy Landes, VP, business planning, AOL Broadband Service Group, Dulles, Va., joins PBS, Alexandria, Va., as senior VP/CFO.

Clint Stinchcomb, VP, new media, affiliate sales and marketing, Discovery Networks US, Charlotte, N.C., named senior VP/general manager, Discovery HD Theater, Silver Springs, Md.

Scott Felenstein, national sales manager, Discovery Health Channel, New York, promoted to VP, advertising sales, Eastern region, Discovery Networks US, New York.

Jim Kurtz, president, Poetry.com, Cendant Corp., New York, joins QVC, West Chester, Pa., as VP, business development.

Jeremy Gaines, director, strategic development, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., promoted to VP, communications.

Thomas Meredith, producer, on-air promotions, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., named programming coordinator, VTV: Varsity Television, Austin, Texas.

Steven Friedman, director, production, Atlas Media, New York, promoted to VP.

Rick Miner, executive producer, Speed Channel, Charlotte, N.C., adds VP, programming and production to his duties.

Andre Patch,

manager, research, WB 100+ Station Group, Burbank, Calif., promoted to director.

Laura Gelles,

supervising producer, Divorce Court, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, promoted to executive producer.

Journalism

Marisa Maez, former evening anchor, KOAT-TV Albuquerque, N.M., rejoins the station as morning co-anchor.

Miguel Marquez, reporter, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, joins CNN Headline News, Atlanta, as reporter/correspondent.

Mark Wright, weekday-morning anchor/reporter, KSTU(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KCPQ(TV) Seattle, weeknight anchor.

Radio

Bob Edwards, operations manager, WRDU(FM)/WDCG(FM) Raleigh, N.C., joins KQRC-FM Kansas City, Mo., as program director.

Patrick Buddington, CEO, IMC Media, New York, joins WWRL(AM) New York, as director, sales and marketing.