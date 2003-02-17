Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Steve Carver, regional VP, Tribune Television, and VP/GM, WGN(AM) Chicago, named president/GM WATL(TV) Atlanta.

Joel Vilmenay, general sales manager, WZZM-TV Grand Rapids, Mich., appointed president/GM, KETV(TV) Omaha, Neb.

Polly Heath, VP, key audiences, America Online, Dulles, Va., named senior VP/CFO, WETA-TV and WETA(FM) Washington.

Joe Cook, VP/GM, WVUE(TV) New Orleans, adds regional VP and WALA-TV and WBPG-TV Mobile, Ala., to his duties.

Glen P. Callanan, national sales manager, WGN-TV Chicago, joins KPLR-TV St. Louis, as general sales manager.

Programming

Harold Akselrad, executive VP, business affairs, HBO, New York, adds general counsel to his title.

Lance B. Taylor, senior VP, current programs, Fox Broadcasting Company, Los Angeles, joins ABC Entertainment as senior VP, current programming.

AT NBC Entertainment, Los Angeles: Jennifer O'Connell, director, movies and miniseries, promoted to VP; Jamila Hunter, director, alternative programs, promoted to VP.

Deborah Lake, senior director, standards, NBC, New York, promoted to VP, commercial standards and program compliance.

Anita Stewart, national marketing and sales director, sponsorship group, PBS, New York, named VP, corporate sponsorship, Sesame Workshop, New York.

Beth R. Nassbaum, senior VP, Dan Klores Communications, New York, appointed VP, public relations, Hallmark Entertainment, New York.

Dan Kendall, VP, network distribution, iBlast Inc., Los Angeles, joins Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo., as division VP, DirecTV.

Paul Montoya, senior VP, advertiser sales and new business development, Warner Bros. Domestic Television, Los Angeles, appointed VP, sales and new business development, Paramount Advertiser Services, Los Angeles.

Shawn Giangeruso, senior producer, Catherine Crier Live, Court TV, New York, promoted to supervising producer.

Journalism

Cory Johnson, editor-at-large, Industry Standard, San Francisco, joins CNBC, Palo Alto, Calif., as Silicon Valley correspondent.

Radio

Mark Krieschen, director, sales, WGN(AM) Chicago, promoted to VP/GM.

Internet

At MSNBC.com, New York: Mary Paris, director, business development, NBC, joins as director, cross media sales; Thomas Bosco, founder, Compare Credit Cards Online, New York, joins as regional sales director, East and Midwest; Holly Heritage, sales director, Economist Group, joins as regional sales manager, Chicago.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Arbitron, New York: Linda Dupree, senior VP, advertiser/agency services, promoted to senior VP, portable people meters; Brad Feldhaus, director, strategic initiatives, radio station services, promoted to VP, radio product management and client services; Pat Duggan, manager, client services, will retire in March.

At National Cable Communications: Bruce Raisner, director, training, eBusiness applications, Boston, promoted to VP, customer relations; Michelle Goyette, controller, Bloomfield, N.J., named VP/controller; Peter D'Urso, regional sales manager, Bravo, Dallas, and April Panster, account executive, AT&T Media Services, Miami, join as account executives, New York.