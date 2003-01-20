Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Pat Mullen, president, television, Tribune Co., Chicago, named president, broadcasting group.

Angela Mancayo-Yera, local sales manager, WNJU(TV) New York, joins WXTV(TV) and WFUT-TV New York, in the same capacity.

Cable TV

Bruce D. Abbott, director, business operations, Chesapeake Bay group cable system, Maryland, Comcast Cable, named VP/GM.

James Maiella Jr., communications consultant, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., appointed VP, communications, New York area.

Programming

Richard Battista, executive VP, Fox Television, Los Angeles, named executive VP, Fox Networks Group.

At Turner Broadcasting Sales, Atlanta: Linda Yaccarino, senior VP/general sales manager, TBS Superstation, named, GM, TBS and TNT; Keith Bowen, senior VP/general sales manager, TNT, named senior VP, national, TBS and TNT sales; Trish Frohman, senior VP, Turner Sports Sales, adds all sports sales and Turner relationships with sports programming partners; Chris Eames, senior VP, sports sales, promoted to senior VP, sales, marketing and promotion.

Erica Conaty, director,marketing and communications, Bravo Networks, New York, promoted to VP, marketing.

At Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles: Elizabeth Missan Yost, director, development, appointed head, original programming and development; Marcey Mascotte, assistant manager, programming, promoted to manager, original programming.

Journalism

Paul Steinhauser, interim executive producer, Inside Politics With Judy Woodruff, CNN, Washington, named executive producer.

Diana Olick, reporter, CBS News, Washington, named Washington correspondent, CNBC.

Sam Shane, anchor, KCPQ(TV) Seattle, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as anchor/correspondent.

Radio

Steve Jones, VP, programming and operations, ABCnews.com, New York, named VP/GM, radio, ABC News, New York.

Amir Forester, director, public relations, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Eric Hansen, owner/managing director, Reach Consulting Group, Washington, joins Henninger Media Services, Arlington, Va., as COO.

Brandon Lowitz, director, new business development, Blue Elephant, New York, joins Margeotes Fertitta + Partners, New York, in the same capacity.

Dave Gregory, regional sales manager, AT&T Media Services, Seattle, promoted to general sales manager.

Association/Law Firms

At the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Washington: Gregg Graff, senior VP, operations, Insight Communications, Diane Schneiderjohn, senior VP, marketing and programming, Charter Communications, and Gemma Toner, senior VP, high-speed data products, Cablevision Systems Corp., were all elected members of CTAM's board of directors for 2003.

Correction

William J. Tynan, who died on Dec. 16, retired in 1983 as president of Metromedia Television Sales in New York.