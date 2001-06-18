Fates & Fortunes

Contact P. Llanor Alleyne at 212-337-7141 or

Broadcast TV

Vince Giannini, director, finance and administration, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, joins WPIX(TV) New York, as station manager.

Stan Cramer, manager, Call for Action, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., retired from the station on June 15.

Chuck Allenstein, systems engineer, Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee, promoted to director, information technologies.

Lloyd Bucher, account executive/Internet sales manager, KYW-TV Philadelphia, named local sales manager.

Programming

Bill Brand,

VP, programming and production, VH1, New York, named senior VP, reality programming, Lifetime Television, New York.

Alan Sternfeld, chief content officer, EVEO, San Francisco, joins Lifetime, New York, as senior VP, planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

Tom Russo, senior VP, long-form programming, Paramount Network Television, Hollywood, Calif., named senior VP, current programs.

Kim Rosenblum, VP, creative, TV Land, New York, promoted to senior VP, creative group.

Joella West, senior VP, business and legal affairs, Lions Gate Television, Los Angeles, joins Comedy Central, Century City, Calif., in the same capacity.

Elizabeth Porter,

producer, Primetime Glick, Los Angeles, named VP, alternative programming, USA Network, Los Angeles.

Johanna Baldwin, independent writer/producer, London, England, joins TRIO, New York, as director, creative development.

David Cordova, VP/GM, WSNS(TV) Chicago, joins Blast Television Productions, Chicago, as VP/partner.

Diane Keating, executive VP, international television sales and distribution, New Line Cinema, New York, joins Crown Media Holdings, Inc., New York as senior VP, worldwide distribution.

Bonnie Clark, director, corporate affairs, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named senior VP, marketing.

Wooten Lee,

director, PR and media relations, E! Networks, Los Angeles, joins UPN, Los Angeles, as VP, media relations.

Nancy Newman, director, marketing and communications, Fox Sports Net, Chicago, named VP, integrated marketing, Rainbow Sports Networks, Chicago.

Randi Goodman, director, domestic licensing and merchandising, New Line Cinema, New York, promoted to VP.

Steven Blechman, sales manager, CNBC Syndication/Wall Street Journal Television, New York, to Bloomberg Television Syndication Division, New York.

Technology

Dennis Oppenheimer, senior VP, entertainment, Medium4.com, New York, named executive VP, vTrail, New York.

Ted Korte, manager, software engineering and development, Broadcast Communication division, Harris Corp., named director, engineering, Harris Automation Solutions, Sunnyvale, Calif.

Michael Pirrone, group leader, Geo Video Networks Inc., New York, joins Net Insight Inc., New York, as executive director, media.

Richard E. Johnson, VP, advanced development, EchoStar Communications Corp., Englewood, Colo., joins iSurfTV, Sunnyvale, Calif., as member, technical advisory board.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Richard A. Pike, director, accounts and media services, Buckley/Friedman Marketing Communications, Costa Mesa, Calif., joins Inter/Media(CQ), Encino, Calif., as senior VP/media director.

Mel Harrison, VP, business development, Pittard Sullivan, Culver City, Calif., joins Taffetdesign Inc., Santa Monica, Calif., in the same capacity.

Tanya Braidman, account manager, Katz Marketing Dimensions, Chicago, promoted to manager.

Bill Froelich,

co-founder/COO, Elevated Ads Inc., Dallas, joins Katz Hispanic Media, Dallas, as sales manager.

Mary Tyrrell, graduate, SI Newhouse School of Communications, Syracuse University, New York, joins MayoSeitz, Blue Bell, Pa., as assistant media planner.

Associations/Law Firms

Earle Jones, VP/GM, Comcast, Washington, adds to his duties, chairman, The Cable Telecommunications Associations of Maryland, Delaware and Washington.

Edward T. Reilly, president/CEO, American Management Association, New York, named chairman, The Ad Council, New York.

Appointments at Cable Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria, Va.: Jinling L. Elliott, director, loyalty and incentives, Knowledge Networks, Washington, joins as VP, research; Jill Wintringham Kennedy, director, education, American Public Power Association, Washington, joins as director, professional development.

Allied Fields

Douglas Roberts, VP, sales and strategic markets, Captioneering/Visual Data Media Services, Burbank, Calif., promoted to COO.

J.L. Gates, executive VP/COO, National Captioning Institute, Washington, promoted to president/COO.

Sal DiMatteo, CFO, Pacific Ocean Post, Santa Monica, Calif., named CFO, National Mobile Television, Torrance, Calif.

Rick Linton,

account executive, Associated Production Music, Hollywood, joins Megatrax Production Music, Hollywood, as director, sales and marketing.

Obituaries

Gary J. Maher, 45, founding president of the Cable Television and Communications Association of Illinois and long-time lobbyist for the industry in the state, died of a heart attack Sunday at his home in Oak Park. His lively personality made a strong advocate for cable companies since the time he started the association at age 30. One of his major achievements was to help secure advantageous telephone-pole-attachment legislation.

—P.J. Bednarski

Much respected comedy writer Terry Ryan died in New York at 78. The cause was congestive heart failure. He started writing on the Fred Allen radio show. He won Emmys for The Phil Silvers Show

(originally titled You'll Never Get Rich) in 1955 and 1957 and was nominated for another for Car 54, Where Are You? in 1962. Other television credits include The Ann Sothern Show and The Sid Caesar Show.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude