Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Bob Romine, VP/GM, KQHA-TV Quincy, Ill., joins WYTV(TV) Youngstown, Ohio, in same capacity.

Tristan Richards,

director, operations, WWBX(FM)/ WABI(AM) Bangor, Maine, joins Maine Public Broadcasting, Bangor, in same capacity.

Stephen Ullman, senior VP, worldwide business development and account services, Pittard Sullivan, Los Angeles, joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia, as national sales manager.

Angela Betasso, local sales manager, KTXA(TV) Arlington, Texas, named market development manager, WFAA-TV Dallas.

Cable TV

Appointments at Insight Communications: Lawrence Collins, division VP, engineering, Time Warner Cable, Liberty, N.Y., joins as director, network architecture, New York; Charles Harper, regional headend engineer, AT&T Broadband, El Segundo, Calif., joins as state engineer, Illinois region.

Radio

Kenneth J. O'Keefe, radio president/COO, Clear Channel Worldwide, San Antonio, will retire from the company on June 30.

Programming

Charles Stanford, senior VP, business and legal affairs, Crown Media Holdings Inc., Denver, promoted to executive VP.

Dick Ross, senior VP, network operations, USA Cable, New York, promoted to senior VP, operations and production.

Susan Kantor,

executive VP, Studios USA Domestic Television, New York, joins VH1, New York, as senior VP/creative director.

Kim Hatamiya, senior VP, marketing, Passport New Media Inc., Los Angeles, joins JP Kids' Television, San Francisco, as senior VP/GM.

Bill Yeager, VP, news operations, Metro Networks/ Shadow Broadcast Services, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Michael Kadenacy, VP, worldwide technical services and feature mastering, Fox Family Productions, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Elizabeth Dorée, VP, sales planning and program inventory, Warner Bros. New York, joins Women's Entertainment, Jericho, N.Y., as VP, program planning.

Bob Salazar, creative director, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, promoted to VP, network image.

John Spadaro, research director, CNN Marketing Services/Turner Broadcasting Sales, New York, named VP, sales research, Comedy Central, New York.

Craig McMurray, VP/director, business development, Earforce, Seattle, joins Westwood One, Los Angeles, VP, advertising sales, West Coast.

Cindy Berenson, manager, Gullane Entertainment, New York, joins A&E Networks, New York, as licensing manager.

Andrew Deutscher, account executive, Southeastern region, Columbia TriStar Television, Atlanta, promoted to division manager, Midwestern region, Chicago.

Leah Tatum, coordinator, creative affairs, Regency Television, Los Angeles, promoted to manager, creative affairs.

Claudia Cagan,

senior producer, King World Productions, Los Angeles, joins Politically Incorrect, Los Angeles, as coordinating producer.

Laura Hockridge, segment producer, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., promoted to senior segment producer.

Timothy S. Kuryak, director, Big Brother,

Los Angeles, joins Moviewatch, Los Angeles, as development executive.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Bill Bruce, senior creative director, BBDO New York, promoted to executive VP/executive creative director.

Appointments at Adelphia Media Services: Jimee Adams, research coordinator, Riviera Beach, Fla., promoted to regional marketing manager; Isabie Agagon, regional marketing manager, AT&T Media Services, San Francisco, joins as regional marketing manager, western region, Ontario, Calif.

Tim Murray, director, east coast sales, 180 Solutions, New York, joins National Cable Communications, New York, as sales manager.

Journalism

Patrice Harris, reporter, KSBW(TV) Salinas, Calif., joins WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa., as reporter.

Technology

David M. Forbes, founder, The David Forbes Co., Los Angeles, named CEO, Global Animation Holdings, Los Angeles.

Seth Skolnik, VP, development and e-commerce, Paramount Digital Entertainment, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to senior VP, business development.

Larry Shenosky, director, operations, Chronicle Broadcasting, San Francisco, joins SignaSys, Silicon Valley, Calif., as VP, marketing and development.

Andrew Capone, executive VP, marketing and operations, Microcast Inc., Danbury, Conn., joins USA Electronic Commerce Solutions, New York, as senior VP, sales.

Jonathan Herbert, co-founder, Zero Degrees Kelvin, New York, joins Sideshow Post, New York, as creative director, motion design.

Scott Beeler, director, North American sales, Harris Broadcast, Mason, Ohio, joins Electronics Research Inc., Chandler, In., as director, worldwide sales.