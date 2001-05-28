Fates & Fortunes

Contact P. Llanor Alleyne at 212-337-7141, or

Broadcast TV

Rod Hall, business development specialist, KREM-TV/KSKN(TV) Spokane, Wash., joins KADN(TV) Lafayette, La., as GM.

Jenny I. Olszewski, director, satellite sales, WSEE(TV) Erie, Pa., joins WYTV(TV) Youngstown, Ohio, as regional sales manager.

Ray Rios, local sales manager, KPHO-TV Phoenix, Ariz., promoted to general sales manager.

David Stockard,

national sales manager, KFVS-TV Cape Girardeau, Mo., named local sales manager.

Katie Fehr, special projects producer, WJBK(TV) Detroit, promoted to community service director.

Cable TV

Michael Mejia, local sales manager, Adelphia Media Services, Ontario, Calif., promoted to general sales manager, Los Angeles market.

Programming

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, executive VP, digital media, Pearson Television Enterprises, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to executive VP, commercial and operations, Pearson Televison North America.

Judy Schmeling, senior VP, finance, Home Shopping Network U.S., St. Petersburg, Fla., promoted to executive VP/COO, Home Shopping Network International.

Marlene Dann, VP, daytime programming, Court TV, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank, Calif.: Ron Sunderland, VP, business affairs, AsSeenIn.com, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, business and legal affairs; Donald Putrimas, VP/controller, Warner Hollywood Studios, Hollywood, Calif., joins as VP/controller;Mike Russo, VP, worldwide television, Universal Studios, Universal City, Calif., joins as VP, sales; Christine Labrecque, VP, pay-per-view/video-on-demand sales, New York, named VP, sales, New York; Timothy Ramirez, acquisitions executive, Canal Plus, Madrid, Spain, joins as director, sales; Pam Ritchie, director, program planning and scheduling, DirecTV, Los Angeles, joins as VP, inventory and sales planning; Linda Adams, senior director, partner marketing, Columbiahouse.com, New York, joins as VP, marketing; Libby Kauper, production administrator, original programming, New York, named director, inventory and sales planning; Sean Broedow,

manager, program scheduling, DirecTV, Los Angeles, joins as manager, inventory and sales planning.

Journalism

Peter R. Speciale, executive producer, WEWS(TV) Cleveland, joins KWTV(TV) Oklahoma City, as assistant news director.

Mike Ratté, weekend sports anchor/reporter, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., promoted to sports director/ primary sports anchor.

Bob Frier, anchor/reporter, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City, joins WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., in same capacity.

Radio

Appointments at American Urban Radio Networks, New York: Anita Parker-Brown, senior director, affiliate marketing, Jones Radio Network, New York, joins as senior director, affiliate relations; Dawn M. Hill, VP, affiliate relations, The Talk Channel, New York, joins as director, marketing communications.

Alexa Tobin,

assistant program director/music director, WXRK(FM) New York, joins WEQX(FM) Manchester, Vt., as program director.

Scott Bruns,

KYPT-FM/ KBKS-FM Seattle/Tacoma, joins WPTP-FM Philadelphia, as nighttime on-air personality.

Clarification

Dan Weiss, senior VP, creative services, Carsey-Werner Distribution, Studio City, Calif., promoted to senior VP, creative services and marketing.