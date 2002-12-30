Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate? Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, N.Y., 10010).

Broadcast TV

Patricia Evans, interim executive director, communications and community/government relations, KQED Public Broadcasting, San Francisco, named VP.

Martin Camacho, senior promotions specialist, KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., named business development manager, KUAT Communications Group, Tucson.

Stephanie Holloway, KWTV(TV) Oklahoma City, joins as co-national sales manager.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Tom Hurley, senior VP, programming, Denver, promoted to president, Comcast Digital Programming Center; Matt Bond, executive VP, distribution, Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, New York, named executive VP, programming; Barbara A. Gehrig, regional VP, Maryland/Delaware region, promoted to regional senior VP.

Keith J. Cocozza, director, media relations, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., named director, corporate communications, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.

At Insight Communications: Bryan Smith, marketing operations director, AT&T, New York, joins as VP, marketing strategy and analysis, New York; Gregg Graff, senior VP, operations, Louisville, Ky., adds Southern Midwest region to his duties; John W. Hutton, senior VP operations, Lexington, Ky., adds Central Eastern region; David Servies, senior VP, Anderson, Ind., expands role to Western region.

Programming

Dennis Patrick, president/CEO, Patrick Communications and Doeg Hill Ventures, Washington, named president, National Geographic Ventures.

Carl Beverly, VP, drama programming, Universal Television, Universal City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Mark Stern, partner/president, television division, Triology Entertainment Group, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, original programming, Sci Fi Channel, Los Angeles.

Shelley Reid, special counsel, KMZ Rosenman, Los Angeles, joins Hearst Entertainment, Los Angeles, as senior VP, business affairs.

Dave Pomeroy, director, electronic media, National Council of Churches, New York, joins Faith & Values Media, New York, as VP, digital division.

At NBC Sports, New York: Cameron Blanchard, director, communications, promoted to senior director; Kathy Connors, publicist, promoted to manager, communications.

Radio

D. Scott Karnedy, VP/director, sales, AMFM Inc., New York, named senior VP/director, national sales, Infinity Broadcasting, New York.