Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Randy King,

head, operations and productions, WFLD(TV) Chicago, named executive VP, television, WTTW(TV), Chicago.

Jorge Delgado,

president, TeleFutura Group, Los Angeles, named president/ GM, KMEX-TV/KFTR-TV Los Angeles.

Cable TV

Jim Heneghan,

VP, advertising sales, western division, Charter Communications, Denver, appointed, VP, Charter Media, St. Louis.

Lindsey Burroughs,

president, Hawaii and San Diego markets, GTE Wireless, appointed VP/GM, Cox Business Services, San Diego.

Programming

Stephanie Fleming,

VP, marketing, Road Runner High Speed Online, Herndon, Va., named senior VP, marketing and new media, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Rob Pellizzi,

VP, marketing, TV Land, New York, promoted to senior VP, consumer, promotional and advertising sales marketing, TV Land and Nick at Nite.

Bill Gross,

co-founder/president/CEO, Cartoon Pizza, New York, named senior VP, brand strategy, Gullane Entertainment, New York.

Appointments at Bravo Networks, Jericho, N.Y.: Elena SanGabino,

director, programming, BBC America, Washington, appointed director, programming and continuity; Tricia Lynch,

VP, Greater Cleveland Film Commission, joins as director, programming administration; Ian Levy,

creative executive, Sci Fi Channel, New York, joins as manager, acquisition and original specials.

Promotions at Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles: Michael Biard,

VP, affiliate business affairs, promoted to VP, national accounts; Jonathan Sarrow,

manager, affiliate business affairs, promoted to director.

Tamra Seldin,

VP, marketing, Mommy and Me Enterprises Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., joins Sesame Workshop, New York, as VP, marketing, global consumer products and international TV distribution.

Radio

William C. Cooper,

CFO/group VP, Sesame Workshop, New York, appointed CFO, ICBC Broadcast Holdings Inc., New York.

Robert Pierce,

director, affiliate relations, United Stations Radio Networks, New York, named VP.

Journalism

J.D. Pruess,

freelance writer/reporter, Bay Area Sports Report, Fox Sports Net, San Francisco, named reporter, Fox Sports'Northwest Sports Report, Seattle.

Obituary

Jim Schmidt,

longtime director of operations for KYW-TV Philadelphia, died last week of cancer at his Churchville, Pa., home. He was 67.

Schmidt was with the station more than 30 years, and he is probably best-known for developing the station's Evening Magazine.

He was the recipient of two Iris awards from the National Association of Television Programming Executives and a Peabody Award for documentary Sweet Nothing, about America's love affair with sugar.

Schmidt continued a full schedule until his retirement in 1997, despite having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis years earlier.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, a son and a daughter.