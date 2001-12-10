Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Ray Carter,

news director, WSB-TV Atlanta, joins WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh, as VP/GM.

George E. Brown Jr.,

program director, KMVT(TV) Twin Falls, Idaho, appointed GM.

Promotions at KTTV(TV)/ KCOP(TV) Los Angeles: Stuart Evans,

VP/general sales manager, KTTV, has been named VP/director of sales, KTTV, KCOP and Fox Sports Net West 1 and 2; Bob McCauley,

general sales manager, KCOP, named VP/ general sales manager, KTTV and KCOP.

Mark Sandstrom,

local account executive, WPWR-TV Gary, Ind., named local sales manager.

Cable TV

Appointments at Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Joseph P. Leonard,

VP, affiliate marketing, American Movie Classics Network, Jericho, N.Y., appointed VP, marketing management, digital; Matthew Weiss,

VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Fox Family Worldwide, New York, named VP, digital product strategy; Michael Olsen,

general attorney, AT&T Corp., Emeryville, Calif., named VP, legal regulatory affairs; Elizabeth Zanghi,

director, field communications, named director, operations and customer experience, digital product management.

Jeffrey M. King,

president, Road Runner, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., adds to his duties, executive VP, technology and data operations.

Programming

Michelle Sie Whitten, president/COO, Encore International, Denver, named CEO.

Promotions at UPN, Los Angeles: Danielle Greene,

VP, current programming and alternative development, promoted to VP, comedy and alternative development; Todd Lituchy,

VP, scheduling, promoted to senior VP, scheduling and acquisitions.

Vicky Miller,

CFO, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, named executive VP/CFO, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta.

Justin Albert,

VP, production and development, Discovery Digital Networks, Bethesda, Md., named VP, production, Animal Planet.

Mark Stolnitz,

senior director, creative services, post-production and operations, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, post-production services.

Dennis Wald,

director, affiliate sales, Western region, Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP, affiliate marketing.

David Jacobs,

VP/group head, US licensing, Gullane Entertainment, New York, promoted to senior VP, consumer products for the Americas.

Appointments at Mag Rack, New York: Michael Connor,

GM, Maximum Science, named senior VP, programming and production; Beth Sanford,

GM, BirdSight, named VP, marketing.

Appointments at Fox News Channel, New York: John McCann,

senior account executive, CNBC, joins as account executive; Tim Driscoll,

account manager, global client solutions group, CNN, New York, joins as account executive.

Journalism

Sam Feist,

executive producer, Wolf Blitzer Reports, CNN, Washington, promoted to senior producer, Crossfire

and Wolf Blitzer Reports.

Paul Boyd,

co-anchor/ reporter, A-Channel, Manitoba, Canada, joins Inside Edition, New York, as reporter.

David Kirschner,

COO, LiveProducts division, e-Sims Ltd., New York, joins News 12 Networks, Woodbury, N.Y., as GM.

Tamsen Fadal,

reporter, WFTV(TV) Orlando, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia in the same capacity.

Shawn Killinger,

reporter, WRGB(TV) Schenectady, N.Y., joins WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., as weekday morning anchor.

Andrea Canning,

reporter, WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., named anchor/ reporter, WCPO-TV Cincinnati.

Esther Miller,

reporter, WGRZ-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins KYW-TV Philadelphia in the same capacity.

Tracy Humphrey,

meteorologist, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia as weekend meteorologist.

Radio

Changes at Clear Channel Radio, New York: Andrew Rosen,

regional VP/market manager, adds to his duties, GM WTJM-FM; Scott Elberg,

GM, WTJM-FM, named GM, WHTZ-FM; Mathew Ross,

VP/GM, WAXQ-FM, named senior VP, sales, New York cluster; Tom Poleman,

senior VP, programming/CHR brand manager, WHTZ-FM, named program head, New York cluster; Josh Hadden, chief engineer, WHTZ-FM and WKTU-FM, named director, engineering, New York cluster.

Appointments at Radio One Inc.: Howard Mazer,

station manager, Radio One Baltimore cluster, promoted to GM; Rick Porter,

VP/ market manager, Clear Channel's Dayton, Ohio, radio cluster, joins as senior VP/regional manager, Louisville, Ky., and Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, markets.

Paul Talbot,

director, national sales, America Online, New York, named director, sales, Infinity Broadcasting, Phoenix.

Internet

Appointments at MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash.: Ona Karasa,

acting general manager, MSNBC.com, named executive VP/GM; Uli Haller,

director, business operations, named VP, business operations.