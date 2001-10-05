Fates & fortunes
Matt Danilowicz, former CEO of iNews and vice president of broadcast for Avid
Technology Inc., has joined Jacksonville, Fla.-based ParkerVision Inc. as VP of
business development.
Tony Casalena has been named VP, worldwide sales and field operations, for
SkyStream Networks Inc.
