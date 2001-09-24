Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Phillip D. Cox,

VP/GM, WNCF(TV) Montgomery, Ala., named GM, WXXV-TV Gulfport, Miss.

Andrew Stewart,

director sales, KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., adds the responsibilities of station manager to his duties.

Tori Grant Wellhouse,

national sales manager, WGBA(TV) Green Bay, Wis./WACY-TV Appleton, Wis., joins WLUK-TV Green Bay as general sales manager.

Cable TV

Robert Sullivan,

executive VP, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York, named senior VP, consumer sales, Cablevision, Bethpage, New York.

Keith Crossley,

director, operations, Cox Communications Inc., Bakersfield, Calif., appointed GM, Humboldt, Calif., system.

Caterina McIntyre,

senior director, Net2Phone, Newark, N.J., named regional director, marketing, Northeast Region, Comcast, Eatontown, N.J.

Programming

David Snyder,

senior VP, programming and creative department, Walt Disney Television International, London, joins Gullane Entertainment, New York, as senior VP, entertainment.

Appointments at Columbia TriStar Television Distribution: Dennis J. Dunphy,

VP, sales and marketing, Central region, Chicago, named senior VP, sales, Central/Western regions; Susan Law,

director, merchandising and marketing, Los Angeles, named VP, advertiser sales, marketing and promotions. Kimi Serrano,

general sales manager, KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, joins as division manager, Southwest region, Dallas.

Joseph LaPolla,

VP, scheduling, acquisitions, digital programming, The History Channel, New York, joins A&E Network, New York, as VP, program planning and acquisitions.

Radio

Tracie Savage,

morning anchor/general-assignment reporter, KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, named evening-drive news anchor, KFWB(AM) Los Angeles.

Changes at KDKA(AM) Pittsburgh: John Cigna,

host, morning news, is scheduled to retire at the end of the year; Larry Richert,

main weather anchor, named morning news host.

Obituaries

Heywood Hale Broun,

TV commentator, actor, writer and sportscaster for CBS for 19 years, died Sept. 5 in Kingston, N.Y., at 83. Broun's wry wit and colorful commentary were evidenced on all three major TV networks and on National Public Radio, where he was a commentator on All Things Considered. Among his acting credits: The Doctors, in which he had a running role, and Robert Montgomery Presents, a distinguished NBC anthology. His father, Heywood Broun, founded the Newspaper Guild, and Broun himself was subjected to the blacklisting of the '50s.

Director-producer Fred De Cordova, 90, died Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Although his career began in the theater—where he directed Milton Berle in Ziegfeld Follies—and moved to movies—where he directed Ronald Reagan in Bedtime for Bonzo—his greatest triumphs were in television. The Tonight Show,

which he produced for 22 years, won Emmys in 1976, '77, '78, '79 and '92, at which time he retired, along with Johnny Carson, the show's star, who had made Cordova a national name by bouncing one-liners off him. Among his other series were The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show, The Jack Benny Program

and December Bride.

Actress Janet Thomas, whom he married in 1963, survives him.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude