Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Kirk Black,

GM, WNEM-TV Bay City, Mich., named VP/GM, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.

John Shine,

VP/GM, KTVO(TV) Kirksville, Mo., joins WECT(TV) Wilmington, N.C. in same capacity.

Crystal Amini-Rad,

business manager, KTVO(TV) Kirksville, Mo., named VP/GM.

Hayley Herst,

news director, KRNV(TV) Reno, Nev., named managing editor, KDVR(TV) Denver.

Joann Kelleher,

account executive, WPWR-TV Gary, Ind., promoted to national sales manager.

Programming

Appointments at Oxygen Media: Nicolette Donen,

executive producer, Exhale With Candice Bergen, Los Angeles, adds to her duties VP, development, West Coast; Brigitte McCray,

VP, on-air promotions, New York, adds to her duties, VP, programming; Jennifer Cunningham,

development representative/consultant, Panamort Television, New York, joins as VP, development; Elizabeth Cullen,

director, acquisitions and co-productions, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Jody Brockway,

VP, miniseries and television motion pictures, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., joins Carlton America, Studio City, Calif., as VP, development and production.

Stacie Seifrit,

director, sales and marketing, KROQ-FM Pasadena, Calif., joins UPN, Los Angeles, as VP, marketing and media.

Promotions at Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia: John Ruth,

CFO, adds to his duties, senior VP, finance; April Carty-Sipp,

producer, on-air promotions, appointed director.

Cable TV

Appointments at Pegasus Communications, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.: Macy Summers,

VP, broadband satellite solutions, EMS Technologies Inc., Norcross, Ga., joins as VP, technology; Chuck Chakravarty,

principal, The Chatterjee Group, New York, joins as VP, business development.

Obituaries

Marcus Cohn,

considered the dean of the federal communications bar, died July 3 at 88. Cohn was founding partner of the communications law firm Cohn and Marks and had served as a trial attorney at the FCC. He is a past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association.

A memorial service was held Aug. 8 at Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Jack Maple,

who co-created the CBS series The District, which was drawn from his 27-year career as a police officer, died Aug. 4 at 48 of colon cancer. Jack Mannion, the lead character in the series, is based on Maple.

Lorenzo Music,

an Emmy winner as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, story editor for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, co-creator of The Bob Newhart Show, died Aug. 4 at 64 of lung cancer. In addition, he was an actor. His was the voice of Garfield the cat and of Carlton, the unseen doorman on Rhoda, a series he co-created.

Christopher Hewett,

an actor best-known for his TV portrayal of Mr. Belvedere, the British butler, died Aug. 3 at 80. He was also in Fantasy Island

and in the movies The Producers

and The Lavender Hill Mob.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude