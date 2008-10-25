Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

PROGRAMMING

HOWARD ZALKOWITZ, senior producer, Turner Sports, has been promoted to VP of production. Also at Turner Sports, TIM KIELY, senior studio producer, has been promoted to coordinating producer.

JEFF FILIPPI, senior coordinating producer, MSG,has been promoted to VPof production at MSGand MSG Plus.

MARKETING

ALLYSON SANDER, administrative assistant, sales marketing and research, WHO Des Moines, has been promoted to director of sales marketing and research.

KEN LAWSON, senior VP of broadcast sales/Central regional manager, and KEN DOYLE, senior VP/Northwest sales manager, Twentieth Television, have each been promoted to senior VP, national sales.

BRIDGET ALLEN, VP of strategic sales, and JASON JONES, director, systems and applications, Harris Corp., each join Ascent Media as VP, global strategic sales.

KARIN TIMPONE, head of consumer/customer innovation, Yahoo, joins Disney-ABC Television Group as senior VP, product strategy and marketing.

JOURNALISM

PETER DAUT, weekend anchor and investigative reporter at KFOX El Paso, joins KDFW Dallas as a general assignment reporter.

TECHNOLOGY

JASON HARVEY, Google, joins ActiveVideo Networks as VP and general manager of programming strategy and operations.

RELATED FIELDS

JP EVANGELISTA, executive assistant, Universal Music Group's Global Digital Initiatives, has been promoted to digital project manager. Also at Global Digital Initiatives, REBECCA KLIE, assistant, has been promoted to account manager.

ROB BARRETT, senior VP and general manager, Tribune Interactive at the Los Angeles Times, has been promoted to executive VP of programming. Also at Tribune Interactive: JULIE ANDERSON, Orlando Sentinel, has been promoted from VP/interactive to VP/content integration; TOM DAVIDSON is now VP/content in the Baltimore, Hartford, Allentown and Hampton Roads markets; JEFF LEVINE will serve as VP/content and marketing in the South Florida and Orlando markets; ANDY FRIEDMAN is now VP/content for the Central region; and JEFF KAPUGI has joined as VP/content for the Chicago market.

ELIZABETH HERBST-BRADY, head of advertising sales, Twentieth Television, has been named president of Magna.

NICK BRIEN is now president and CEO of Mediabrands.

FAYE JEAN SENNE, account executive, KDSM Des Moines, has joined WHO Des Moines as an account executive. Also at WHO, JARED L. HARRIDGE is now an account executive.

NEAL SCARBROUGH, VP and editor-in-chief, Wasserman Media Group/Sportnet, has been named VP of digital media at Versus.