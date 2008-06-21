Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

TERRY DOLAN, VP of sales and affiliate relations, CNN, has joined Bright House Networks as VP/GM of Bay News 9.

ROBERT DOODIAN, VP of corporate employee relations, Cablevision, has been promoted to senior VP of corporate employee relations and staffing.

GABRIELLE ABIERA, host trainee, QVC, has been promoted to host. Also at QVC, DAVINIA PALMER, host trainee, has been promoted to host.

JOHN GRISMORE, West division VP, Charter Business, has joined Insight Communications as VP of Insight Business Services.

ALLISON CLARKE, advertising sales director, Bravo, has joined We TV as VP of national advertising sales.

CHRIS EAMES has joined ESPN as VP of multimedia sales.

JAMES ACKERMAN, founder, Spinnaker Media, has joined Documentary Channel as chairman of the board.

DELORIS KEITH has joined Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters as anchor of AIB News.

Marketing

ROBERT OSWAKS, executive VP of marketing, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to president of marketing.

Journalism

JULIE DONALDSON has joined WHDH Boston as a sports reporter.

SYAN RHODES, weekend anchor/reporter, WMC Memphis, has joined WESH Orlando as a mid-day anchor.

JEFF NGUYEN, reporter, KCOY Santa Maria, Calif., has joined KIRO Seattle as a reporter.

IAN REITZ, reporter, KTSM El Paso, has joined KGUN Tucson as an anchor.

GEORGE SPENCER, reporter, News 12 Brooklyn, has joined WFTV Orlando as a reporter.

EMILY CHANG has joined CNN as a Beijing correspondent.

BEN LYONS, host, E!, has joined Good Morning America as a freelance contributor.

SUSAN BARNETT, morning anchor, KYW Philadelphia, is now evening news co-anchor.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, meteorologist, The Weather Channel, has joined KXAS Dallas as a meteorologist.