Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast

Anne Brown, executive producer, WUSA Washington, D.C., has joined WITI Milwaukee as community affairs director.

Todd Ackley, paid program team leader, CBS Television Sales, has joined ION Media Networks as VP of national longform sales.

Programming

Christina Wayne, VP for scripted series and miniseries, AMC, has been promoted to senior VP of scripted series and miniseries.

Rebecca Agbe-Davies, associate producer, Discovery Kids, has joined Kabillion as director of programming and development.

Samantha Brown, consultant, E! Entertainment Networks, has joined ¡Sorpresa! as senior director of Western division affiliate relations. Also at ¡Sorpresa!, Yvette Sanchez has been named programming manager.

Nora O'Brien, VP of original programming, Sci Fi Channel, has joined Universal Media Studios as VP of drama programming.

Erika Lewis, VP of development, GoTV Networks, has joined G4 as VP of production.

Cable

John Wood, executive director of talent, E! Networks, has been promoted to VP of talent booking, Comcast Entertainment Group. Also at Comcast Entertainment Group, Jennifer Danska, director of talent development, E! Networks, has been promoted to VP of talent development and casting.

Lionel Sosa, founder, Bromley Communications, has joined Si TV as a member of the board of directors. Also at Si TV: Lisa Quiroz, senior VP of corporate responsibility, Time Warner, has been named a member of the board of directors.

Alysia Long, senior counsel, Cox Communications, has been promoted to assistant general counsel; Leigh Stokes, director of Web strategy, has been promoted to executive director of online experience; and Michael Grover, director of government affairs, has been promoted to executive director of government affairs.

Brown Johnson, executive VP and creative director, Nickelodeon Preschool, and GM, Noggin, has been promoted to president of animation, Nickelodeon and MTV Networks Kids and Family Group.

Steve White, regional senior VP, Comcast mid-South region, has been named regional senior VP, Comcast Northern region.

Scott Collins, VP of advertising sales, USA Network and Sci Fi, has joined We TV as senior VP of national advertising sales.

Marketing

Jill Nickerson, department lead, MediaVest, has joined Horizon Media as VP and director of out-of-home.

Mary Ray, head of partnership marketing, Sonopia, has joined Crackle.com as VP of marketing.

Paul Barrere, supervisor, Starcom Los Angeles, has joined MMT Sales as an account executive. Also at MMT Sales, Greg Cherniet and Tyra Del Real have been named account executives.

Jeff Tammes, head of lifestyle department, Cornerstone Marketing, has been promoted to senior VP of strategic marketing.

Journalism

Nichelle King, reporter, WHDH Boston, has joined WPTV Palm Beach as reporter/anchor. Also at WPTV, Jesse Chavez, reporter, KTSM El Paso, has joined as reporter.

Jay Kernis, senior VP of programming, NPR, has joined CNN/U.S. as managing editor.

Sharyn Alfonsi, correspondent, CBS News,has joined ABC Newsas correspondent.

CJ Hoyt, news director, KLFY Lafayette, La., has joined WFIE Evansville, Ind., as news director.

Scott Zamost, investigative producer, WTVJ Miami, has joined CNN as investigative producer.

Technology

Bill Apfelbaum, chairman, Titan Outdoors, has joined Channel M as a member of the board of directors.

Joe Savarese, CTO, NetMotion, has been promoted to senior VP and GM for Mobility XE. Also at NetMotion, Tom Johnston, senior VP of products and marketing, has been promoted to senior VP and GM, emerging-business unit; Andy Willett, senior VP of sales and business development, will become head of worldwide marketing.