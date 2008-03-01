What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010

Broadcast

John Heffron, VP of affiliate relations, Eastern division, Univision Communications, has joined ION Media Networks as senior VP of networks distribution.

Programming

Marc Fein, senior VP, Versus Network, has been promoted to executive VP of programming, production and business operations.

Scott Landsman, director of original programming and development, Comedy Central, has been promoted to VP of original programming and development.

Cable

Mike Robertson, senior VP of operations, Bright House Networks Tampa Bay Division, has been promoted to president.

Brad GraNT, VOD director, The Weather Channel, has joined Turner Network Sales as director of video-on-demand.

Jerry Passaro, senior VP of distribution and development, MSG Media, has been promoted to senior VP of network operations and distribution.

Ellen Rosson, VP and GM, Comcast Northern Alabama, has been promoted to VP of fulfillment, Comcast Southern Division.

Jason Zegel, director of production and operations, Rainbow Media, has been promoted to VP of special projects and operations.

Marketing

John-David Currey, VP of drama and reality promotion, The NBC Agency, has been promoted to senior VP of on-air promotions. Also at The NBC Agency, Larry Hart, VP of electronic publicity production, has been promoted to senior VP of content production and distribution; Ron Hayes, VP and creative director, has been promoted to senior VP and creative director; Sylvia Hart, VP of movie and daytime promotion, has been promoted to VP of marketing initiatives; Dave Doré, director of special projects, has been promoted to VP; and Lorenzo de Guttadauro, VP of brand creative and promotion, USA Network, has joined as VP of brand strategy.

Patti Gillette, senior manager of promotions management, Turner, has been promoted to VP of promotions management. Also at Turner: Michelle Spinale, senior manager of promotions development, is now VP of promotions development.

Journalism

Erica Hill, anchor, CNN Headline News, has joined Anderson Cooper 360 as correspondent.

Andrew Luria, anchor, KCOY Santa Barbara, has joined KOVR Sacramento as sports anchor.

Courtney Zubowski, reporter, KTVK Phoenix, has joined KHOU Houston as general assignment reporter.

Sandra Endo, political reporter, NY1, has joined CNN Newsource as Washington, D.C., correspondent.

Reza Sayah, reporter, WXYZ Detroit, hasjoined CNN as Pakistan correspondent.

Anish Shroff, reporter/anchor, WSYR Syracuse, has joined ESPNews as studio anchor.

Telly Hughes, reporter/anchor, KPLR St. Louis, has joined Fox Sports Net North as host/reporter.

Brigida Mack, reporter, WSOC Charlotte, has been promoted to anchor/reporter.

Trenni Kusnierek, reporter/anchor, Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, has joined Fox Sports Net Milwaukee as host/sideline reporter.

Technology

Shaun Dail has joined Orad North America as VP of sales, North America.

Keith Winter, COO, Exponential Interactive, has joined EmSense as CEO.

Chuck Dages, executive VP of technical operations, Warner Bros., has been promoted to executive VP of emerging technology.

Phil Spitler, freelance artist, has joined Phoenix Editorial & Designs as motion graphics and visual effects artist.

Roland Brown, director of engineering, The Moving Picture Co., has joined Quantel as non-executive director of the board.

Roger Vleckner, senior VP of global sales, ScheduALL, has joined OmniBus Systems as VP of sales, Americas.

Bruce Haymes, corporate VP of business affairs, Time Warner Cable, has joined Nielsen as senior VP and project leader, Nielsen Digital Media Manager.

Chris Wong, senior VP of applications, Oracle, has joined PathConnect as president and CEO.

Related Fields

Catherine Stine, assistant director in the office of fund development, St. Paul Public Schools, has joined American Public Media as director of institutional giving.

Frederic Ifrah has joined BMI as director of financial analysis and business development.