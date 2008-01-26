Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast

Mike Kincaid, president of sales, CBS Radio, has joined KCBS Los Angeles as senior VP of sales.

Gary Bembridge, head of sales, media, has joined CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group as VP of national ad sales.

Wen Tung, writer/producer, KNSD San Diego, has been promoted to writer/fill-in producer, KPIX SanFrancisco.

Curtis Pace, executive director, Southwest region sales, Disney-ABC Domestic Television, has been promoted to VP of Midwest region sales. Also at Disney-ABC Domestic Television, Shelby Mason, director of sales, Midwest region, has been promoted to VP of Western region sales.

John Kittleman, station manager, KRGV Brownsville, Texas, has been promoted to GM.

Peter Lazarus, senior VP of sales and business development, IMG Sports and Entertainment, has joined Univision Communications as EVP of network sales.

Kingsley Smith, VP and news director, KTVI St. Louis, has joined WTXF Philadelphia as VP and news director.

Dan Shelley, executive editor of digital media, WCBS New York and WCBSTV.com, has been promoted to director of digital media.

Journalism

Elizabeth Dahlem, reporter, WCBS New York, has joined News 12 The Bronx as general assignment reporter. Also at News 12 The Bronx, Dave Roush, reporter, WJAC Johnstown, Pa., has been named general assignment reporter.

Andy Wise, investigative reporter, WREG Memphis, has joined WMC-TV Memphis as investigative reporter.

Jorge Campos, assistant coach, Mexican National Team, has joined Fox Sports en Espanol as commentator.

Vanessa Brown, reporter, KCFW Kalispell/Missoula, Mont., has joined KBCI Boise as reporter.

Bill Burke, deputy director of ENPS, The Associated Press, has been promoted to director for AP's online video operations.

Lee Kamlet, producer, Dateline NBC, has joined ABC World News With Charles Gibson as head writer.

Cable

Will Funk, VP of sports sponsorships and sales, Turner Sports, has been promoted to senior VP of sports sponsorships and sales.

Eric Bloom, director of sales, Comcast Spotlight Southern New England, has been promoted to VP/GM.

Karen Marshall, area sales manager, Comcast Spotlight Northern New England, has been promoted to VP/GM.

Holly Miller, director of ad sales, E! and Style Network, has been promoted to VP of central region advertising sales, Comcast.

Steve Thomas, executive producer, Comcast/Charter Sports Southeast, has been promoted to senior executive producer.

Mark McGuire, executive director of enterprise applications, Cox Communications, has been promoted to VP of solutions delivery.

John Zaccario, VP of digital media sales and marketing, ESPN, has joined GSN as senior VP of advertising sales.

Scott Miller, VP of finance, Comcast Northeast Ohio, has been promoted to VP/GM of operations.

Marketing

Scott Ledder, account supervisor, Horizon Media, has been promoted to brand planning director.

Chris McCumber, senior VP of marketing and brand strategy, USA Network, has been promoted to executive VP of marketing, digital and brand strategy.

David Lipsius, senior director of operations, The NBC Agency, has been promoted to VP of operations, The NBC Agency East Coast. Also at The NBC Agency, Val Nicholas, VP of creative services, MSNBC, has been named VP of business development, The NBC Agency East Coast; Chris Meador, director of brand strategy, has been promoted to senior director of brand strategy; Skip Stuart, senior director of special projects, has been upped to executive producer/senior director of special projects; Adam Kessler, senior writer/producer, Dateline, has joined as East Coast director; Joe Accarinno, manager of digital design, has been promoted to manager of digital marketing; and Bill Platt, writer/producer, MSNBC, has joined as senior writer/producer.