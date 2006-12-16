What's your fate?

Send to: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-mail: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

Fax: 646-746-7028;

Mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

Matt Hupfeld, VP, finance, Clear Channel TV, San Antonio, promoted to senior VP, finance.

Ed McDougall, sports anchor, KASA Albuquerque, N.M., joins KBCI Boise, Idaho, as sports director.

Journalism

Bill Gaines, evening news anchor, WNCN Raleigh, N.C., joins WGCL Atlanta as 4, 6 and 11 p.m. co-anchor.

Programming

Kelly Ryan, Southeast director, MTVN/BET Networks, joins Turner Network Sales as VP, affiliate ad sales.

Kate Nelson, director, business development and management, SOAPnet, Burbank, Calif., promoted to the newly created position of VP, business operations, daytime, Disney-ABC Television Group, Burbank.

Dominik LeConte, executive director, network and corporate television research, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP, network and corporate television research.

Depelsha Thomas McGruder, VP, business operations and strategy, MTV, New York, promoted to senior VP, business operations and strategy.

Pamela K. Browne, named director, development and new programming, Fox News Channel; she continues as executive producer, War Stories With Oliver North.

David Anderson, VP, global human resources, SDI Media, named VP, human resources, ReelzChannel, Los Angeles.

Clara Fon-Sing, head of international development, INA (Institut National de l'Audiovisuel), named VP, America East Coast and Latin America, BBC Motion Gallery, New York.

Nina Weinstein, formerly with Discovery Production Group, Los Angeles, named VP, West Coast production, National Geographic Television, Los Angeles.

Darrell Smith, executive director, Pan African Children's Fund, named VP, community development and marketing, The Africa Channel, North Hollywood, Calif.

Technology

Joseph J. Maguire, chief engineer, WLTW(FM) New York, named broadcast manager, Empire State Building, New York.

At Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC): Glenn Reitmeier, VP, technology policy, standards and strategy, NBC Universal, elected chairman of the board of directors. Newly elected board members: Jay Adrick, VP, broadcast technology architecture, Broadcast Communications Division, Harris; John Godfrey, VP, government and public affairs, Samsung; Craig Todd, senior VP/CTO, Dolby Laboratories. Reelected to the board: Joseph Flaherty, senior VP, technology, CBS.

Obituary

Actor Peter Boyle, who played the cranky, put-upon father on CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and starred in movies including Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein in 1974 and cult hit Joe in 1970, died Dec. 12 in New York. He was 71.

He had been suffering from multiple myeloma and heart disease, according to his publicist, Jennifer Plante.

Although he was nominated eight times for an Emmy Award for his work on Raymond, Boyle was the only cast member not to have won. He did receive an Emmy for a guest-starring appearance on The X-Files in 1996.

Boyle was educated in Catholic schools in Philadelphia and spent three years in a monastery there before turning to acting and training at Chicago's famed Second City.

After moving to New York, according to the Associated Press, Boyle was the best man at the marriage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. His wife, Loraine Alterman, one of Ono's friends, had introduced him to the former Beatle.

In 1990, Boyle suffered a stroke and couldn't talk for six months. In 1999, he had a heart attack on the set of the sitcom, but he returned quickly.

Boyle lived in New York and commuted to Los Angeles to tape the sitcom.

He and his wife had two daughters, Lucy and Amy.