Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Rebecca Baldwin, editorial director, Zap2it, Tribune Media Services, Chicago, named general manager.

Barbara Maushard, news director, WISN Milwaukee, joins WESH Orlando, Fla., as news director

Carl Gottlieb, deputy director, Project for Excellence in Journalism, Washington, named executive producer, political and investigative reporting, WCBS New York.

Programming

Mark Hill, former chief corporate development and strategy officer, RadioShack, named president, Turner Media Group, Denver.

Juliet Blake, senior VP of programming and development, Scholastic Media, New York, and head of Soup 2 Nuts Animation Studio, Boston, named senior VP of production, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Ed Litvak, a supervising producer, primetime and morning programming, CNN, named executive producer, American Morning, CNN.

At NBC Sports & Olympics, New York: Joe Gesue, director of Olympic research, NBC Universal, promoted to editorial director, NBC Sports & Olympics and NBCSports.com; Brian Brown, producer and writer for NBC’s Olympic unit, named producer and story editor; Becky Chatman, NBC Olympics producer, promoted to senior producer. Mark Levy is promoted to VP/creative director and will continue directing NBC’s Olympic Film and Profiles unit and overseeing production and editorial functions of NBC’s HD-production facility and its development arm, The Edison Project Stamford, Conn.

Chris Vlasto, senior investigative producer, Primetime Live, ABC News, New York, named senior broadcast producer, Good Morning America, ABC News.

Cable TV

Mark Grimmett, director of business operations, Comcast of Central Arkansas, Little Rock, named director of business operations, Comcast system, Memphis, Tenn.

Journalism

David Schechter, investigative reporter, WCCO Minneapolis/St. Paul, named senior reporter, WFAA Dallas.