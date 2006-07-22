Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

DON PRATT, assistant news director, WHDH Boston, named news director, KATU Portland, Ore.

DEBORAH O. BROWN, morning news segment producer, WGN Chicago, named community services director, WMAQ Chicago.

AMY VILLARREAL, station manager, KEYE Austin, Texas, promoted to VP/general manager.

ERIC LASSBERG, general manager, KSCW Wichita, Kan., named president/general manager KXAN/KNVA, Austin, Texas.

SUSAN ADAMS LOYD, VP/general manager, WTEV/WAWS, Jacksonville, Fla., named VP/general manager, WCCO Minneapolis.

LISBETH R. MCNABB, CFO, Match.com, joins board of directors, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Irving, Texas.

Cable TV

LUCIA RODRIGUEZ, marketing/PR consultant, named manager of Hispanic marketing, Comcast Southern division, Atlanta.

Programming

ERIC KOEPELE, VP, advertising sales, CNET Networks Inc., joins Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. as director of digital media sales, New York.

At NBC Universal Cable: GENA NASON, marketing manager, On Demand, promoted to director of marketing, On Demand; MEREDITH SHEA, account executive, field marketing, promoted to associate manager, field marketing and affiliate ad sales, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

LISA KELLY, manager, affiliate marketing services, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, promoted to director, affiliate marketing services.

At TV One, Silver Spring, Md.: BERNARD BELL, senior VP, affiliate sales, named VP, office of the president; WAYNE TUTTLE, VP, programming and promotion, Eastern Division, Comcast, named VP, affiliate marketing; MICHELLE RICE, senior VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing, named senior VP, distribution and strategy.

KIM ARMOR, senior VP, finance and planning operations, ESPN Inc., Bristol, Conn., joins OLN, Stamford, Conn., as CFO/senior VP, business development.

DANA LAUFER, senior director, new business development and strategic partnerships, IFP, named VP, promotions, HIT Entertainment, New York.

Journalism

MARC ROSENWASSER, executive editor, NBC News, named senior producer, CBS Evening News With Bob Schieffer.

KATIE McCALL, general assignment reporter, KHWB Houston, joins WBBM Chicago in the same capacity.

Technology

At Brightcove: SCOT ROSENBLUM, CFO, WordWave, named CFO; TONY DUNAIF, senior VP, business development and strategy, MTV Networks, joins as VP, content partnerships and international development, Cambridge, Mass.

MICHAEL SPARKMAN, president, BSI, joins Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif., as VP, worldwide sales.

ARNOLD SCHER, installation manager/lead site engineer, Networked Solutions Group, Avid/Pinnacle Systems, named product manager, Solid State Logic, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

SIANNE GARLICK, associate producer, 60 Minutes, joins Goodman Media International Inc., New York, as an account manager.

MARY HEALY, marketing consultant to iN Demand Networks, named director of program development, DiMA Group, San Mateo, Calif.

Radio

At Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, Minn.: CHRIS WORTHINGTON, managing and senior editor, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, appointed program director; Mary Pat Ladner, group manager, interactive marketing, Target.com, named director of marketing for Minnesota Public Radio and its national distribution division, American Public Media, St. Paul.

PETER CLOWNEY, senior editor, Marketplace, American Public Media, New York, named executive producer, Weekend America, St. Paul, Minn.

J. EDWIN “ED” CONRAD, CFO, Bahakel Communications, Charlotte, N.C., appointed executive VP/CFO, Main Line Broadcasting, Philadelphia.

Allied Fields

RAFE OFFER, director/ brand manager, Walt Disney Consumer Products, named chief licensing officer, Educational Adventures, Charlotte, N.C.

J.P. HANNAN, VP, finance, radio, Lincoln Financial Media Co., Atlanta, named to serve on the industry’s Radio Music License Committee, New York.

JOHN COLETTA, senior attorney, BMI, New York, promoted to assistant VP, legal affairs.