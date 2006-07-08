Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

DAVID M. FRIEND, senior VP, business news programming, CNBC, named VP/news director, WCBS New York.

ANDREA JONES, press secretary for Sen. John McCain, named executive director of media relations for ABC News, Washington.

STEVEN A. GENETT, VP/general manager, WFXV/WPNY, Utica, N.Y., named general sales manager, WRLH Richmond, Va./MyTV Richmond.

Cable TV

LISA MORRISSEY, director of apparel design and development, QVC, West Chester, Pa., promoted to VP of design and development.

JOHN TRIERWEILER, VP of marketing strategy, Time Warner Cable, named senior VP, consumer product management, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.

KIM STOLZ, contestant on America's Next Top Model, named host of MTVU series The Freshman, New York.

At FSN South and Turner South, Atlanta: COREY STOLTE, director of programming, FSN, Los Angeles, named director of programming; MICHAEL BROUDER, director of creative services and marketing, WGN Chicago, named director of marketing and on-air presentation; ROB MEZEY, engineer, WUPA Atlanta, named chief engineer.

At Fine Living, Knoxville, Tenn.: MARK FREEMAN, executive producer, TLC's Ice Diaries, named director of programming; GREG STROUD, creative director, The Weather Channel, joins in the same capacity.

LEE BLEVINS, senior marketing manager, Turner Sports, named director of community relations for Cartoon Network.

MICHAEL WINTER, director of development, OLN, named director of programming, DIY, Knoxville, Tenn.

NICK GUERRA, account manager, MTV Networks/Spike TV, named VP/director, Detroit regional sales, WGN Chicago.

Programming

GEORGE CHIEN, director, international networks, Sony Pictures Television International, promoted to executive director, international networks, Culver City, Calif.

At FremantleMedia North America, Santa Monica, Calif.: JULIE URIBE, VP of development, promoted to senior VP of development; JAMES SUNDERLAND, executive producer, entertainment, Granada, joins in the same capacity.

DAVID GALE, executive VP, MTV Films, Santa Monica, Calif., named to the newly created position of executive VP, new media and specialty film content for MTV Networks, New York.

At Sony Pictures Television, GLENN ADILMAN, VP, network development, and SHARON HALL, executive consultant, have been promoted to senior VP, development, Culver City, Calif.; ZACK HERNANDEZ, account manager, KNSD San Diego/Mi San Diego TV 43, named division manager, Western region, Culver City.

NANCY DUBUC, senior VP, programming, A&E Network, promoted to senior VP, non-fiction programming and new media content, New York.

JOHN PAPA, senior director, programming, ESPN, promoted to VP, programming & acquisitions, ESPN Classic/ESPNEWS.

At Blink Digital, New York: JEFFREY EAGLE, creative director, Herzog-Cowen Entertainment, named executive producer, original programming; ALLIE ROSENZWEIG, director, DVD content & programming, Sony Pictures Studios, named producer, original programming; DAN POST, freelance art director, New Wave Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named Art Director

LYDIA MURPHY-STEPHANS, founder, Peace Tree Inc., New York, appointed executive VP, programming and production, MSG Networks (MSG/FSN New York).

Advertising/Marketing/PR

KIRK IWANOWSKI, senior VP, marketing, Sundance Channel, promoted to the newly created position of executive VP, marketing, branded entertainment and sponsorship, New York.

PAMELA K. HALLE, Business 2.0 magazine, Los Angeles, named senior account director, Channel M, Beverly Hills.

JANET FITZPATRICK, VP, director of global marketing, Motorola Inc., named chief strategic officer, Initiative Worldwide, New York.

ANTHONY KOLB, Mac specialist, Apple Computer Inc., San Francisco, named designer, Big Machine Design, Hollywood, Calif.

Technology

JOE LOVEJOY, VP, strategic planning, Fisher Communications Inc., Seattle, named VP, 100+ Group, Seattle.

ANTONY YOUNG, CEO, ZenithOptimedia, UK Group, named president, Optimedia US., New York.

JAY SCHWARTZBERG, director of business development, telecom and media vertical, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., appointed VP, worldwide sales, ITX Omnibus, Denver.

CARL CORDES, RF and audio consultant, Systems Wireless Ltd., Herndon, Va., named general manager, professional wireless systems, Orlando, Fla.

LARRY ROPER, sales, Alpha Technologies Inc., Bellingham, Wash., named Southeast regional sales manager, Radiant Communications, South Plainfield, N.J.

Internet

MEREDITH STARK, Group VP, Gartner Inc., named VP /executive producer, CNBC.com, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Radio

HEIDI ORINGER, director of entertainment news for ABC News Radio, promoted to executive director of entertainment programming, New York.

LISA PADRON, sales, Sirius Satellite Radio, rejoins CBS radio sales as VP of sales, Los Angeles.

STEPHEN H. HOUK, executive producer, American Forces Radio and Television Service, Alexandria, Va., appointed director of marketing, WUSA, Washington.

Allied Fields

At BMI: GARY CANNIZZO, VP, financial accounting & imaging technology, named VP & controller, Nashville; ANGELO BRUNO, VP, financial planning & audit, named VP, treasurer & financial planning, Nashville.

HERBERT A. GRANATH, chairman emeritus, ESPN/board member of Ron Lauder's Central European Media/co-chairman, Crown Media Holdings, elected chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York.

JAMES S. TISCH, president/ CEO, Loews Corp., named chairman of Educational Broadcasting Corp.'s Board of Trustees.