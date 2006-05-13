Fates & Fortunes
What's your fate?
Cable TV
At Comcast: Terry Kennedy, area VP, Mid-South
systems, Alabama/Mississippi, named VP/general manager, Memphis system/Atlanta
region; Michael Hewitt, VP/general manager, Atlanta
Metro system, promoted to regional VP, operations.
Programming
At Spike TV: Laura Molen, VP/national sales
director, promoted to VP/national sales manager, New York; Vanessa
Benfield, VP, East Coast sales, National Cinemedia, (formerly
Regal Cinemedia), named VP, ad sales, New York; Tim
Duffy, director, original programming, promoted to VP, Century
City, Calif.
Shane McGrath, VP, development and
production, Corymore Entertainment, Beverly Hills, Calif., named director,
business development, Full Circle Entertainment, New York.
Jennifer Turner, director, current
programming, ABC Television Network, named VP, drama programming, NBC Universal
Television Studio, Universal City, Calif.
Bill Kramer, director, development, Miller
Theater, Columbia University, New York, named senior director, development,
Save The Music Foundation, VH1, New York.
Madeleine Smithberg, co-creator/executive
producer, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,
tapped as creative consultant/executive producer, Current TV, San Francisco.
Eric Avram, senior producer, law and justice
unit, ABC News, named executive editor, specialized units, ABC News.
Melisa Quiñoy, senior VP,
international marketing partnerships and ad sales, MTV Networks Latin America,
appointed executive VP of the newly named Viacom Brand Solutions (VBS)-Europe,
formerly International Marketing Partnership.
Journalism
Ray Lucas, former quarterback, New York Jets,
joins SportsNet New York as an NFL analyst.
Radio
John Shea, general manager, Greenville, S.C.,
radio station cluster, Barnstable Broadcasting, tapped as VP/general manager,
Cox Radio, Long Island, N.Y., station cluster.
Advertising/Marketing/ PR
Mike Cavender, former Chairman of the
Radio-Television News Directors Association and recent partner, iCD Media,
Atlanta, named account manager/client solutions, regional business development
team, Medialink Worldwide.
Technology
Chuck Meyer, president, Nvision, Grass
Valley, Calif., appointed president/CEO.
Matthew Zinn, chief legal officer, TiVo,
Alviso, Calif., promoted to senior VP/general counsel/secretary/chief privacy
officer.
Blake White, VP, strategic services, National
Teleconsultants, Glendale, Calif., appointed VP/general manager, consulting,
North America, Ascent Media, San Jose, Calif.
Allied Fields
Diane Schieman-Christman, director,
advancement and communication, Denver Public Library, named VP, development,
The Cable Center, Denver.
