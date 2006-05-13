Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Cable TV

At Comcast: Terry Kennedy, area VP, Mid-South

systems, Alabama/Mississippi, named VP/general manager, Memphis system/Atlanta

region; Michael Hewitt, VP/general manager, Atlanta

Metro system, promoted to regional VP, operations.

Programming

At Spike TV: Laura Molen, VP/national sales

director, promoted to VP/national sales manager, New York; Vanessa

Benfield, VP, East Coast sales, National Cinemedia, (formerly

Regal Cinemedia), named VP, ad sales, New York; Tim

Duffy, director, original programming, promoted to VP, Century

City, Calif.

Shane McGrath, VP, development and

production, Corymore Entertainment, Beverly Hills, Calif., named director,

business development, Full Circle Entertainment, New York.

Jennifer Turner, director, current

programming, ABC Television Network, named VP, drama programming, NBC Universal

Television Studio, Universal City, Calif.

Bill Kramer, director, development, Miller

Theater, Columbia University, New York, named senior director, development,

Save The Music Foundation, VH1, New York.

Madeleine Smithberg, co-creator/executive

producer, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,

tapped as creative consultant/executive producer, Current TV, San Francisco.

Eric Avram, senior producer, law and justice

unit, ABC News, named executive editor, specialized units, ABC News.

Melisa Quiñoy, senior VP,

international marketing partnerships and ad sales, MTV Networks Latin America,

appointed executive VP of the newly named Viacom Brand Solutions (VBS)-Europe,

formerly International Marketing Partnership.

Journalism

Ray Lucas, former quarterback, New York Jets,

joins SportsNet New York as an NFL analyst.

Radio

John Shea, general manager, Greenville, S.C.,

radio station cluster, Barnstable Broadcasting, tapped as VP/general manager,

Cox Radio, Long Island, N.Y., station cluster.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Mike Cavender, former Chairman of the

Radio-Television News Directors Association and recent partner, iCD Media,

Atlanta, named account manager/client solutions, regional business development

team, Medialink Worldwide.

Technology

Chuck Meyer, president, Nvision, Grass

Valley, Calif., appointed president/CEO.

Matthew Zinn, chief legal officer, TiVo,

Alviso, Calif., promoted to senior VP/general counsel/secretary/chief privacy

officer.

Blake White, VP, strategic services, National

Teleconsultants, Glendale, Calif., appointed VP/general manager, consulting,

North America, Ascent Media, San Jose, Calif.

Allied Fields

Diane Schieman-Christman, director,

advancement and communication, Denver Public Library, named VP, development,

The Cable Center, Denver.