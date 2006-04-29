Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Geoffrey Roth, dayside executive producer, WPXI Pittsburgh, tapped as news director, KMPH Fresno-Visalia, Calif.

Tim Mathis, director, sales, WNDY/WISH/WIIH Indianapolis, named general manager, WICS and WICD Springfield–Champaign, Ill.

Rajiv Lulla, VP, business development and new media opportunities, CBS Radio, New York, named to the newly created position of senior VP, new media, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Irving, Texas.

Programming

David Zaccaria, VP, on-air promotion, The WB Television Network, to VP/creative director, on-air promotion, Telepictures Productions.

Ian Mahoney, director, cable entertainment sales, NBC Universal, Chicago, named VP, Midwest region, advertising sales, Court TV, Chicago.

Betsy McGowen, senior VP/general manager, Kids' WB!, will join The CW as senior VP/general manager, Kids' WB!, The CW, Los Angeles.

Bret Marcus, executive producer, special projects, NBC News, named executive producer, California Connected, KCET Los Angeles.

Frank Hagan, project producer/development, Creative Differences, Studio City, Calif., named general manager/programming director, Q Television Network, Burbank, Calif.

Journalism

At Bay News 9, St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brian McClure, meteorologist, WTVM Columbus, Ga., named to forecast center, in the same capacity; Melissa Eichman, weekend anchor, KETK Tyler, Texas, takes over as medical anchor/reporter; Carol Minn, weekend anchor, WHAS Louisville, Ky., named reporter, News 9 Pinellas County newsroom; Josh Rojas, reporter, KABB San Antonio, tapped as reporter, Pinellas County Newsroom, effective in June; Summer Smith, anchor/reporter, WTTA Tampa Bay, Fla., named reporter, Hillsborough County newsroom.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Promoted at Bender/Helper Impact, entertainment content department, Los Angeles: Sarah Gumina, account manager, home entertainment, to director, entertainment content and consumer products, clients; Jonalyn Morris, account manager, home entertainment, to director, entertainment technology, wireless entertainment and consumer electronics; Melisa Rodriguez, account manager, home entertainment, to director, entertainment content, music and television.

At Horizon, New York: Meredith Diamond, buying supervisor, OMD, joins as broadcast group manager, local television department; Beau Sutton, senior buyer, promoted to broadcast group manager, local television department; Kate Monaghan, national broadcast buyer, promoted to senior buyer, national broadcast.

Radio

Jim Russell, creator, Marketplace, American Public Media, St. Paul, Minn., becomes independent executive producer/program creator/talent recruiter, Jim Russell Productions, effective July 1.

Technology

Enrique Rodriguez, VP, Xbox Partnerships, Redmond, Wash., tapped as corporate VP, Microsoft TV division, San Jose, Calif.

Jeff Moore, VP, marketing and sales, Ross Video, Iroquois, Ont., appointed president.

Tony Fox, director, product marketing, da Vinci Systems, Coral Springs, Fla., named director, worldwide sales, ScheduALL, Hollywood, Fla.

Allied Fields

Alan Perris, executive VP, business development, Entertainment Media Works, named to the newly created position of CEO, The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, North Hollywood, Calif.