Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Brendan Kelly, general sales manager, WPXN New York, named group sales manager, New York Rangers Team, New York, Blair Television.

Pat Oberrmeier, president, Patiolantern productions, New York, named director, creative services, NY1 News, New York, effective March 20.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Mark Davis, VP, technical operations, Southern division, Atlanta, to VP, engineering-technology; Scott Calloway, VP, online and voice services, Southern division named division VP, operations, Atlanta; Gary Waterfield, VP, operations, Southern division, named regional VP of the new West Palm region, West Palm Beach, Fla.; John Gauder, senior area director, marketing, Nashville, Tenn., named VP/general manager, Nashville, effective March 27.

At Time Warner Cable National Division, Englewood, Colo.: Nancy Hurlbut, director, budget and planning, accounting, promoted to senior director, budget and planning; Paula Jungen, manager, billing and business operations, accounting, promoted to director; John Merone, manager, general accounting and government reporting, promoted to director.

Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Gemstar-TV Guide International, New York, promoted to executive VP, distribution.

Programming

Ralph Modugno, VP, finance, Access division, America Online, Dulles, Va., named VP, finance, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

AT VH1, New York: Mai Kim Flournoy, director, program planning, promoted to VP, program planning, scheduling and media planning; Tom Feie, director, corporate programming, WPWR Chicago and KTVD Denver, joins as VP, program planning, scheduling and VOD.

Marsha E. Williams, VP, research and planning, Nickelodeon Networks, New York, named senior VP.

At CNN Ad Sales, New York: Gregg Liebman, senior VP/research director, promoted to senior VP, research; Keith Berkelhamer, VP, research, promoted to VP, digital research.

Thomas Hessemer, divisional VP, Multivu, New York, named director, client services, News Broadcast Network, New York.

At ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Chris LaPlaca, senior VP, consumer communications, to senior VP, communications; Mike Soltys, VP, communications, domestic networks, adds responsibility for domestic television/radio networks and ABC Sports; Katina Arnold, VP, affiliate and international communications, named VP, communications, sales and marketing, international and new technologies; Rob Tobias, senior director, public relations, new content, original entertainment and enterprises, upped to VP;Diane Lamb, senior director, corporate information, named VP; Josh Krulewitz promoted from senior director, public relations, college, news and networks information, to VP.

Mark Leonard, general manager, Central Washington, KCTS Seattle, named general manager, WILL Bondville, Ill./AM-FM-TV-Online/director, broadcasting, College of Communications, University of Illinois, Urbana, Ill.

At PBS Kids Sprout, Philadelphia: Eileen Diskin, senior director, national brand management, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, named VP, marketing; Denice DiCarlo, manager, accounting and reporting controls, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, named director, accounting; Jenni Glenn, director, communications, the Miss America Organization, Atlantic City, N.J., tapped as director, public relations; Annie Rex, product manager, Comcast Online, Philadelphia, named director, interactive.

Journalism

Sonya Crawford, reporter, NewsOne, Washington, named network correspondent, ABC News, Washington, effective March 20.

Shayna Seymour, anchor, morning and noon newscasts/general assignment reporter, WGGB Springfield, Ill., joins Chronicle, WCVB Boston, as reporter and producer, effective in mid April.

Jessica Holmes, host, Bragging Rights, Outdoor Life Network, New York, joins KTLA Morning News, Los Angeles, as Skycam reporter.

Technology

At GlobeCast: Mary Frost, senior VP, sales, named chief commercial officer, Washington; Thomas Reiss, senior VP, technology, appointed chief technology officer, Miami; David Szelag, director, engineering, named VP, technical operations, Los Angeles; Mary Salih, director, sales, appointed VP, broadcast services, New York; Lisa Coelho, director, GlobeCast WorldTV, New York, named VP.