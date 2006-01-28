Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

John Tamerlano, director, sales, KOIN Portland, Ore., named VP/general manager, KATU Portland.

At KPIX San Francisco: Amy Sabol, senior account executive, corporate partnerships, San Francisco 49ers, named account executive; Cesar Chavez, promotion manager, KTVU San Francisco, to promotion manager.

Programming

At Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md.: Melinda Bickerstaff, VP, knowledge management, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., named senior VP, learning and development; Debbie A. Smith, executive director, Walter Kaitz Foundation, named VP, diversity and human resources services.

David B. Schwartz, director, business affairs, Buena Vista Television, Los Angeles, to VP, business affairs.

Brenda Freeman, VP, consumer marketing, VH1, New York, named senior VP, promotions marketing, Nickelodeon, New York.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Terence Rafferty, senior VP/general manager, New York City division, named president, Rochester, N.Y., division; Jeffrey Hirsch, Rochester division president, named president, Los Angeles Metro region division; Gordon Harp, president, Binghamton, N.Y., division, named president, Buffalo, N.Y., division; Tom Haywood, VP, area operations, Adelphia Communications, named VP, customer operations.

At Comcast Cable: Virgil Caudill, area VP/general manager, Middle Tennessee/Kentucky, named regional VP, Delta region; Gary Waterfield, division VP, operations and customer care, named regional VP, new West Palm Beach, Fla., region; June Waltz, senior director, business operations, Mid-South region, promoted to regional VP.

Journalism

Janet Shamlian, freelance journalist, NBC News/MSNBC, New York, tapped as correspondent, NBC News, Today, NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams, and MSNBC programs, New York.

Kurt Johnson, writer, KBHK San Francisco, named producer, Eyewitness NewsEarly Edition at 5 a.m.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Melissa Kintop, marketing projects manager, NAI MLG Commercial, Brookfield, Wis., joins Bader Rutter & Associates as account executive, account services group.

Technology

At RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif.: Michael Lee, senior director, operations, named VP, manufacturing; Ramin Farassat, director, product marketing, tapped as VP.