Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail:

meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360

Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

At KNBC Los Angeles: Daniel E. Owens,

compensation manager, General Electric Infrastructure, Wilton, Conn., named

director, HR; Michael McCarthy, VP, sales, promoted to

senior VP, sales, stations' division West; Keith

Esparros, managing editor, promoted to assistant news director.

Brent Struense, creative services director,

WFSB Hartford, Conn./WSHM Springfield, Mass., named marketing director, WFTX

Fort Myers/Naples, Fla.

Programming

James Hitchcock, VP, creative and marketing,

CMT, Nashville, Tenn., promoted to senior VP.

Steve Margosian, general manager, Busch Media

Group, New York, named VP, OLN marketing solutions, Comcast Networks, New York.

At Turner Entertainment, New York: Michael

Strober, national ad director, Gemstar-TV Guide, New York, named

VP/sales manager, ad sales and marketing; Frank

Sgrizzi,VP/sales manager, promoted to senior VP, ad sales and

marketing operations.

Ilene Kennedy, director, online product

research and new product development, Columbia House, named VP, online

analytics and development, Court TV Online, New York.

Promoted at Fox Broadcasting Co., New York: Susan

Wachter, senior VP, sales planning and administration, to

executive VP; Cliff Pozner, VP, revenue analysis,

promoted to senior VP.

At ImaginAsian Entertainment, New York: J. Edward

Lee, executive VP, Predictive Media Corp., Cambridge, Mass.,

appointed executive VP/COO; Tino Calabria, VP, on-air

operations, media management, MTV Networks, tapped as VP, operations;

Anil Srivatsa, senior VP, affiliate sales and

operations, promoted to executive VP, affiliate sales and new business

development; David L. Chu VP, programming and

production, promoted to senior VP.

Eileen Murphy, VP, communications, publishing

group, Gemstar-TV Guide, New York, named senior VP, corporate communications.

At Comcast SportsNet: April Carty-Sipp,

director, creative services, Philadelphia, tapped as VP, creative services;

Tony Burke, managing producer, regional sports news,

Fox Sports Ohio, named to the position of assistant news director, Bethesda,

Md.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Barbara “Bo” Argentino, executive VP, ad

sales, Sony Pictures Television, New York, tapped as senior VP, advertising and

media sales, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, New York.