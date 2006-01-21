Fates & Fortunes
What's your fate?
Broadcast TV
At KNBC Los Angeles: Daniel E. Owens,
compensation manager, General Electric Infrastructure, Wilton, Conn., named
director, HR; Michael McCarthy, VP, sales, promoted to
senior VP, sales, stations' division West; Keith
Esparros, managing editor, promoted to assistant news director.
Brent Struense, creative services director,
WFSB Hartford, Conn./WSHM Springfield, Mass., named marketing director, WFTX
Fort Myers/Naples, Fla.
Programming
James Hitchcock, VP, creative and marketing,
CMT, Nashville, Tenn., promoted to senior VP.
Steve Margosian, general manager, Busch Media
Group, New York, named VP, OLN marketing solutions, Comcast Networks, New York.
At Turner Entertainment, New York: Michael
Strober, national ad director, Gemstar-TV Guide, New York, named
VP/sales manager, ad sales and marketing; Frank
Sgrizzi,VP/sales manager, promoted to senior VP, ad sales and
marketing operations.
Ilene Kennedy, director, online product
research and new product development, Columbia House, named VP, online
analytics and development, Court TV Online, New York.
Promoted at Fox Broadcasting Co., New York: Susan
Wachter, senior VP, sales planning and administration, to
executive VP; Cliff Pozner, VP, revenue analysis,
promoted to senior VP.
At ImaginAsian Entertainment, New York: J. Edward
Lee, executive VP, Predictive Media Corp., Cambridge, Mass.,
appointed executive VP/COO; Tino Calabria, VP, on-air
operations, media management, MTV Networks, tapped as VP, operations;
Anil Srivatsa, senior VP, affiliate sales and
operations, promoted to executive VP, affiliate sales and new business
development; David L. Chu VP, programming and
production, promoted to senior VP.
Eileen Murphy, VP, communications, publishing
group, Gemstar-TV Guide, New York, named senior VP, corporate communications.
At Comcast SportsNet: April Carty-Sipp,
director, creative services, Philadelphia, tapped as VP, creative services;
Tony Burke, managing producer, regional sports news,
Fox Sports Ohio, named to the position of assistant news director, Bethesda,
Md.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Barbara “Bo” Argentino, executive VP, ad
sales, Sony Pictures Television, New York, tapped as senior VP, advertising and
media sales, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, New York.
