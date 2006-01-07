Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Tom Long, general sales manager, WXIX Cincinnati, joins KGPE Fresno, Calif., as director of sales.

Paul Wasserman, account executive, WBZL Miami, is named local sales manager, WPLG Miami-Ft. Lauderdale.

Alan J. Sawyer is named VP/general manager, WUTB Baltimore. He had been in sales management at WOFL/WRBW Orlando, Fla.

At Belo Corp., Dallas: Wesley A. Jackson, VP/general manager, Interactive Media, is promoted to senior VP/general manager; Alison K. Engel, corporate controller, is promoted to VP/corporate controller.

Chris Wolf, VP, programming and creative services, WTXF Philadelphia, has been named director of programming and promotion for WGNT Portsmouth, Va.

Karen Gilligan, general sales manager, KYW(AM) Philadelphia, joins KYW(TV) as director of sales.

Erik Wong, Web producer, KRON San Francisco, joins KPIX San Francisco in the same capacity.

Cable TV

Carolyn Rak, managing director of online sales and service, Delta Airlines, is named director of customer self-service and sales support for Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta.

Melissa Turner, high speed/digital marketing manager for Time Warner Cable, Kansas City, Mo., joins Comcast as marketing manager for Southern New Mexico, Las Cruces.

Simon Green, general manager of Sky Sports Pay-Per-View, BSkyB, London, is named chief executive, North America, for Setanta Sports North America.

Journalism

Bob Sirott, host/managing editor, Chicago Tonight, WTTW, joins WMAQ Chicago as weekend news anchor/supervising producer, program development.

Bruce Moore, assistant news director, WVEC Norfolk, Va., joins as news director, WREG Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 30.

Sylvia Jones, special projects producer, WGN Chicago, joins WLS Chicago as special projects producer Jan. 16.

Shiba Russell, weekend anchor and general assignment reporter, WTAE Pittsburgh, joins WCVB Boston as co-anchor of weekend EyeOpener newscast and general assignment reporter.

Robin Jacobs, producer at WCJB Gainesville, Fla., joins WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla., as weekend producer.

Clarence Reynolds, correspondent/host for PBS' Antiques Roadshow FYI, is named morning weekday anchor, WXIA Atlanta.

Kristi Andersen, education reporter, is promoted to weekend daybreak anchor at WOOD Grand Rapids, Mich.