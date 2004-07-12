Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

At KUAT Tucson, Ariz.: Rudy Casillas, program manager, promoted to assistant general manager, television; Melissa Hays, director, development, promoted to assistant general manager, development; Michael Serres, manager, creative services, promoted to assistant general manager, creative services, KUAT/KUAZ(AM/FM).

Klarn De Palma, general sales manager, WFSB Hartford, Conn., promoted to director, sales, WFSB/WSHM Springfield, Mass.

Jeff Schroeder, commercial production manager, WKEF/WRGT Dayton, Ohio, named account executive, WBDT/Dayton.

Sara Hasson, automotive specialist, KMEX Los Angeles, appointed VP, automotive marketing, Univision Television Group, Los Angeles.

Cable TV

Mary Beth Bower, director, engineering, Voice over Internet Protocol, Philadelphia, joins Comcast Cable as director, technical operations, Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.

Programming

Beth Roberts, senior VP, business affairs, NBC Network/NBC Studios, named executive VP, business affairs, NBC Universal entertainment/cable entertainment.

Brad Samuels, consultant, TV One, Lanham, Md., named executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing.

At MTV, New York: Ocean MacAdams, managing editor, MTV News, promoted to VP; Romy Mann, director, design, MTV network, promoted to VP, on-air design.

Jonathan Karron, VP, field marketing and media, Bates USA Advertising, Atlanta, named director, marketing, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta.

Laura Sheridan, director, ad sales research, Court TV, New York, named director, advertising sales research, Hallmark Channel, New York.

At ImaginAsian TV, New York: Michael Kashmer, consultant, Jump TV, San Francisco, appointed VP, affiliate relations; Thomas Pyun, media director, IW Group, Los Angeles, named VP, advertising sales.

Bill Strickland, associate athletic director, administration and operations, University of Massachusetts, Boston, named VP, business development, Collegiate Images.

Journalism

At WPLG Miami: John Henry Smith, sports anchor/reporter, News14, Time Warner Cable, Raleigh, N.C., joins in the same capacity; Trent Aric, meteorologist, WRBL Columbus, Ga., joins in the same capacity.

Radio

Roger Seflinger,

director, information technology, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Roger Resnicoff, freelance producer, Fox News, New York, joins Rubenstein Associates Inc., New York, as media specialist.

Technology

Neil Brydon, senior group leader, product marketing, Harmonic Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., named director, product marketing, Modulus Video, Sunnyvale, Calif.

Allied Fields

Emily Ashton, director, government relations, BMI, New York, promoted to senior director. David Benavente, VP, finance and administration, Telepictures Productions, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.