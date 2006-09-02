Fates & Fortunes
What's Your Fate?
Broadcast TV
Dana C. Hayes Jr., senior VP/sales and
marketing, Tribune Media Net, Chicago, tapped as senior VP/sales, Tribune
Interactive, Chicago, effective Sept. 1.
Louis Spitzer, controller, Renaissance
Communications, named senior VP/CFO, Bahakel Communications Ltd., Charlotte,
N.C.
Donita Todd, VP/general manager, WPMI/WJTC
Mobile, Ala., promoted to VP/general manager, WOAI San Antonio.
Cable TV
At Comcast: Ralph Silvan, director, call
center, Huntsville, Ala., named director, call center operations, for the new
system in Memphis, Tenn.; Michael Wall, VP, state
government affairs, Brock Clay Government & Public Affairs, Marietta, Ga.,
named director, legislative affairs, Georgia; Ronnie
Colvin, VP/general manager, Central Arkansas, appointed VP/general
manager, new systems, serving Jackson/Rankin, Miss., and Monroe, La.;
Ray Kistler, general manager, Mobile, Ala., promoted
to VP/general manager; Tim Hagan, general manager,
Central Kentucky, adds responsibility for systems joining Comcast from Adelphia
Communications in Huntington/Red House, W.Va.
Bobby Amirshahi, director, communications,
Comedy Central and Spike TV, Los Angeles, named to the newly created role of
director, public affairs, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta.
Charlie Mirkle, account executive and team
leader, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va., named local sales manager.
Programming
Mike McCarley, VP, communications and
marketing, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, New York, promoted to VP,
strategic marketing, promotion and communications.
Jamie Roberts, formerly head of production
and development, unscripted programming, Sky Networks, UK, named senior VP of
programming, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.
At Great American Country, Nashville: Kevin
Kritch, VP, production and broadcast operations, Shop At Home,
named VP of studio operations; Suzanne Gordon, senior
director of programming, Shop At Home, named director of programming.
Debbie DeMontreux, VP, original programming,
IFC, adds oversight of development and production of original series,
documentaries and features, specials, IFC News, and long- and short-form
packages.
At AMC and WE TV, New York: Joshua Berger,
director, programming operations, named VP; Mandy
Sethi, manager, programming operations, named director.
David Levine, executive director, programming
strategy, Toon Disney and Jetix, promoted to VP, worldwide programming strategy
and windowing, Disney Channel and Jetix, Burbank, Calif.
At The Sportsman Channel, Big Bend, Wis.: Mark
Kang, VP, affiliate relations, Court TV, named VP, affiliate
sales; Chris Ozminkowski, senior manager, affiliate
relations, Court TV, named director, affiliate sales, Eastern region.
Kim Caruso, director, ad sales research,
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, New York, appointed senior
director.
Jonas Agin, independent writer/producer,
returns to the Tom Lynch Co. in the newly created position of senior VP.
At ABC News Productions, New York: Veronique
Bernard, director, development, National Geographic Film and
Television, named director, development; Justin
Sturken, executive producer, VH1, named senior producer.
Fernando Romero, director, interactive sales,
Fuse, New York, promoted to VP, ad sales, digital media.
Journalism
Chris Sheridan, executive producer,
World News Now and World News This Morning, with oversight of production
of Good Morning America newscasts, ABC,
named executive producer, weekend news content, ABC News.
Peter DeLynn, producer, WEDU Tampa, Fla.,
named VP, production, WTCI Chattanooga, Tenn.
Dave Ramezzano, sports producer, KCBS San
Francisco, to executive producer, sports, KPIX San Francisco.
Kathryn Tappen, weekend anchor and weekday
sports reporter, WJAR Providence, R.I., named weekend anchor and weekday
reporter, SportsDesk, New England Sports
Network (NESN), Boston.
Radio
Patrick Walsh, senior VP/CFO, iBiquity
Digital Corp., named CFO, Emmis Communications, Indianapolis.
Melanie Walker, assistant music director,
The Current, Minnesota Public Radio, St.
Paul, promoted to music director, effective Aug. 28.
Technology
Robert Cavallari, director of accounting,
TelCove Inc., Coudersport, Pa., named VP of finance, Synacor, Buffalo, N.Y.
Roger Sherwood, director, customer solutions,
EMEA and AsiaPac, C-COR, Beaverton, Ore., promoted to VP, service and
development, On Demand and OSS Solutions.
Lorie Callahan, VP, global sales, Percept
Technology Labs, tapped as director, PBS market development, OmniBus Systems,
Denver.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
At Katz Media Group, New York: Mark Gray,
president, Katz Radio, promoted to president, Katz Radio Group;
Chad Brown, VP/general manager, WCBS(FM) New York, and
director of sales for the six Infinity stations in New York, named president,
Katz Radio.
Allied Fields
William R. Nordwind, counsel and policy
coordinator, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Telecommunications and
the Internet, joins Venable LLP, Washington, as partner, legislative and
government affairs group.
Barry Bronstein, director, professional
liability insurance program, AIG, named senior director, business affairs, new
media and strategic development group, BMI, New York.
