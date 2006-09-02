Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Dana C. Hayes Jr., senior VP/sales and

marketing, Tribune Media Net, Chicago, tapped as senior VP/sales, Tribune

Interactive, Chicago, effective Sept. 1.

Louis Spitzer, controller, Renaissance

Communications, named senior VP/CFO, Bahakel Communications Ltd., Charlotte,

N.C.

Donita Todd, VP/general manager, WPMI/WJTC

Mobile, Ala., promoted to VP/general manager, WOAI San Antonio.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Ralph Silvan, director, call

center, Huntsville, Ala., named director, call center operations, for the new

system in Memphis, Tenn.; Michael Wall, VP, state

government affairs, Brock Clay Government & Public Affairs, Marietta, Ga.,

named director, legislative affairs, Georgia; Ronnie

Colvin, VP/general manager, Central Arkansas, appointed VP/general

manager, new systems, serving Jackson/Rankin, Miss., and Monroe, La.;

Ray Kistler, general manager, Mobile, Ala., promoted

to VP/general manager; Tim Hagan, general manager,

Central Kentucky, adds responsibility for systems joining Comcast from Adelphia

Communications in Huntington/Red House, W.Va.

Bobby Amirshahi, director, communications,

Comedy Central and Spike TV, Los Angeles, named to the newly created role of

director, public affairs, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta.

Charlie Mirkle, account executive and team

leader, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va., named local sales manager.

Programming

Mike McCarley, VP, communications and

marketing, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, New York, promoted to VP,

strategic marketing, promotion and communications.

Jamie Roberts, formerly head of production

and development, unscripted programming, Sky Networks, UK, named senior VP of

programming, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

At Great American Country, Nashville: Kevin

Kritch, VP, production and broadcast operations, Shop At Home,

named VP of studio operations; Suzanne Gordon, senior

director of programming, Shop At Home, named director of programming.

Debbie DeMontreux, VP, original programming,

IFC, adds oversight of development and production of original series,

documentaries and features, specials, IFC News, and long- and short-form

packages.

At AMC and WE TV, New York: Joshua Berger,

director, programming operations, named VP; Mandy

Sethi, manager, programming operations, named director.

David Levine, executive director, programming

strategy, Toon Disney and Jetix, promoted to VP, worldwide programming strategy

and windowing, Disney Channel and Jetix, Burbank, Calif.

At The Sportsman Channel, Big Bend, Wis.: Mark

Kang, VP, affiliate relations, Court TV, named VP, affiliate

sales; Chris Ozminkowski, senior manager, affiliate

relations, Court TV, named director, affiliate sales, Eastern region.

Kim Caruso, director, ad sales research,

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, New York, appointed senior

director.

Jonas Agin, independent writer/producer,

returns to the Tom Lynch Co. in the newly created position of senior VP.

At ABC News Productions, New York: Veronique

Bernard, director, development, National Geographic Film and

Television, named director, development; Justin

Sturken, executive producer, VH1, named senior producer.

Fernando Romero, director, interactive sales,

Fuse, New York, promoted to VP, ad sales, digital media.

Journalism

Chris Sheridan, executive producer,

World News Now and World News This Morning, with oversight of production

of Good Morning America newscasts, ABC,

named executive producer, weekend news content, ABC News.

Peter DeLynn, producer, WEDU Tampa, Fla.,

named VP, production, WTCI Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dave Ramezzano, sports producer, KCBS San

Francisco, to executive producer, sports, KPIX San Francisco.

Kathryn Tappen, weekend anchor and weekday

sports reporter, WJAR Providence, R.I., named weekend anchor and weekday

reporter, SportsDesk, New England Sports

Network (NESN), Boston.

Radio

Patrick Walsh, senior VP/CFO, iBiquity

Digital Corp., named CFO, Emmis Communications, Indianapolis.

Melanie Walker, assistant music director,

The Current, Minnesota Public Radio, St.

Paul, promoted to music director, effective Aug. 28.

Technology

Robert Cavallari, director of accounting,

TelCove Inc., Coudersport, Pa., named VP of finance, Synacor, Buffalo, N.Y.

Roger Sherwood, director, customer solutions,

EMEA and AsiaPac, C-COR, Beaverton, Ore., promoted to VP, service and

development, On Demand and OSS Solutions.

Lorie Callahan, VP, global sales, Percept

Technology Labs, tapped as director, PBS market development, OmniBus Systems,

Denver.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Katz Media Group, New York: Mark Gray,

president, Katz Radio, promoted to president, Katz Radio Group;

Chad Brown, VP/general manager, WCBS(FM) New York, and

director of sales for the six Infinity stations in New York, named president,

Katz Radio.

Allied Fields

William R. Nordwind, counsel and policy

coordinator, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Telecommunications and

the Internet, joins Venable LLP, Washington, as partner, legislative and

government affairs group.

Barry Bronstein, director, professional

liability insurance program, AIG, named senior director, business affairs, new

media and strategic development group, BMI, New York.