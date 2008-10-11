Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

PROGRAMMING

PETER GAFFNEY, VP of scheduling and acquisitions, The History Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of scheduling and acquisitions.

MARGE DEAN, VP of animation, Technicolor, has joined W!ldBrain as GM.

CABLE

BARBARA GROBICKI, director of marketing, Brunswick Boat Group, Baja Marine division, has joined HGTV as director of ad sales marketing.

SANDY MOUSSAPOUR, account supervisor, EastWest Marketing, has joined DIY Network as director of ad sales marketing.

CAROLYNE HANNAN, director of product management, Comcast, has been named VP of sales and marketing for Comcast in Connecticut, western Massachusetts and New York.

JOURNALISM

SARA UNDERWOOD, reporter, WTTG-TV Washington, D.C., has joined WFXT Boston as co-anchor and weekday field reporter.

CLAYTON MORRIS, morning anchor, WTXK-TV Philadelphia, has been named weekend co-host of Fox & Friends at Fox News Channel.

KAUSHAL PATEL, anchor/reporter, KTVT-TV/KTXA-TV Dallas, joins CNN International as a freelance anchor/correspondent.

NATASHA CURRY, morning anchor and co-host of Northwest Afternoon, KOMO-TV Seattle, joins CNN Headline News as a freelance anchor.

CHRIS SUCHAN, morning meteorologist, WBTV Charlotte, has joined WTSP-TV Tampa as morning meteorologist.

NICOLE ZALOUMIS, reporter, Comcast SportsNet West, is now anchor/host and reporter for Fox Sports Net Northwest.

TECHNOLOGY

CHIP MAHANEY, news director, WTVR Richmond, has joined The E.W. Scripps Co. as director of digital content.

MARY CREBASSA has joined Equilibrium as VP of sales and marketing.

CLARK MOREHOUSE, executive VP/GM, Tribune Entertainment, is now with .2 Entertainment as senior VP and chief revenue officer.

GUSTAVO PRILICK has joined Broadstripe as CEO.

NICK WRENN, managing editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa, CNN Worldwide, has been named VP of CNN International Digital Services.

RELATED FIELDS

SHELLY WALKER, division manager of broadcast network and affiliate licensing, Megatrax Production Music Library, has joined 615 Music as director of licensing, Television Network Division.

CHERYL ALLISON has joined FirstCom Music as account executive.

MASATO ODA, executive director of marketing, Sony Pictures Television International Networks Group, has joined Animax Broadcast Japan as deputy president and GM.

EMILY WEBER, director of sales, licensing and A&R, RipTide Music, has joined Immediate Music as director of operations.

FRED SANTARPIA is now VP of operations and finance at Universal Music Group.