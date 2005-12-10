Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@ reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

Alan S. Clack, director, sales, WCBS New York, upped to VP.

Larry Nuss promoted from account executive to local sales manager, WNOL New Orleans.

At KRXI Reno, Nev.: Denise Miller, account executive, promoted to sales manager; Mandy Anderson, account executive, TeleRep, Seattle, named regional sales manager.

Programming

Lisa Hsia, VP, NBC News, NBC, New York, appointed senior VP, new media and special projects, Bravo, New York.

Nancy Newman, senior VP, human resources, MTV and MTV Networks, New York, appointed to the newly created position of executive VP, strategy and organizational planning, MTV Networks Music/Logo group.

Joel Feld, executive VP/executive producer, College Sports Television, New York, named VP, programming and production/executive producer, New England Sports Network, Boston.

Jennifer Jones, director, new business development, United Cinemas International, Los Angeles, tapped as director, business development and strategy, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

At SportsNet New York:Michelle Murray, news director, Comcast SportsNet Chicago, named news director; Scott Weinfeld, director, finance, NHL, New York, named senior director, finance; Jon Partyka, director, operations and engineering, WCBS New York, named director, engineering; Nancy McKenna, VP, event programming and production, iN DEMAND Networks, New York, named executive director, operations; Joe Riley, assistant news director, Comcast SportsNet Chicago, named news director, SportsNet Chicago.

Derek McLay, senior VP, domestic distribution, MGM/specialty film division, United Artists, Los Angeles, joins IAG Research, Los Angeles, as senior VP, entertainment division.

Trish Frohman, senior VP of Turner Sports Ad Sales and Event Marketing Group, New York, adds executive VP, local/regional ad sales, Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

Journalism

Susan Roesgen, 10 p.m. news anchor, WGNO New Orleans, named full-time correspondent, CNN’s new Gulf Coast bureau.

Bora Kim, general assignment reporter, WHBQ Memphis, to Stockton bureau chief, KOVR Sacramento, Calif.

Vineeta Sawkar, weekend anchor, KSTP St. Paul, Minn., promoted to weekday morning anchor.

Nicole Forige, freelance producer, NYC New York, joins WRGB Albany, N.Y. as general assignment reporter.

Josh Robin, staff writer, Newsday, New York, named Albany reporter, NY1 News, New York.

LeeAnn Trotter, host, Metromix: The TV Show, CLTV, Chicago, named traffic and entertainment reporter, News This Morning, WMAQ Chicago, effective Dec. 19.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Cynthia Yantis, account executive, Dodgers team, Blair Television, Los Angeles, appointed group sales manager, Los Angeles Angels team.

Technology

At Konan Digital Inc.: Neil Foster, director, LogicaCMG, London, appointed head of technology, Europe; Jonathan Strausburg, strategic solutions manager, Siemens Business Services Media/pre-sales manager, BBC Technology, named product manager, North America and Europe.