Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Les Vann, general manager, WLOS/ WBSC Asheville, N.C./Greenville, S.C., appointed president/general manager, WTVH Syracuse, N.Y.

Eric Meyrowitz, general sales manager, WBDC Washington, appointed VP/general manager.

Marc Hefner, local sales manager, WAWS Jacksonville, Fla., promoted to general sales manager, WAWS and WTEV Jacksonville.

Cable TV

Debra Thacker, area VP, cable systems, Comcast, Montgomery and Bucks County, Pa., promoted to area VP, cable systems, Comcast, Philadelphia.

Programming

At ABC: SUE BINFORD, senior VP, communications, ABC television network and ABC broadcast group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, corporate communications, The Disney-ABC Television Group; KEVIN BROCKMAN, senior VP, entertainment communications, ABC television network, Los Angeles, named senior VP, entertainment communications, the Disney-ABC Television Group.

James M. Kraus, executive VP, domestic television distribution, Carsey-Werner, Studio City, Calif., promoted to president.

John "Flip" Filippelli, executive VP, production and programming, The YES Network, New York, promoted to president.

Andy Lewis, senior VP/general manager, promoted to executive VP/general manager, Warner Bros. Animation, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

At CBS Entertainment, Los ngeles: Wendi Trilling, senior VP, comedy development, promoted to executive VP; Laverne McKinnon, VP, drama series development, upped to senior VP; David Brownfield, VP, current programs, elevated to senior VP.

Miranda Heller, VP, original programming, HBO, New York, promoted to senior VP, HBO Entertainment, drama series.

Jay McNamara, VP, sales strategy and development, NBC Universal television distribution, Universal City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Jenny Alonzo, VP, production and operations, marketing, Lifetime Television, New York, named senior VP, production/promotion planning and multicultural strategies.

Debra D'Arinzo, senior director, strategy and planning, promoted to VP, financial planning and strategy, Court TV The Investigation Channel, New York.

Darlene Chapman-Holmes, consultant, GoodLife Television Network, Washington, appointed VP, marketing.

At Showtime Networks, New York: John Moser, director, family programming, named VP, original programming; Deborah Meyers, director, program scheduling, named VP, program scheduling.

Angel Hawthorne, director, programming, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., joins Turner South, Atlanta, as director, development.

Steve Smith, executive VP, International Channel Networks, Englewood, Colo., named managing director.

At EWTN Global Catholic Network, Irondale, Ala.: Fred Strok, manager, corporate accounts, named director, U.S. marketing; Spencer Swope, manager, marketing support, promoted to manager, regional marketing, Southeast region; Charles Pugh, technician, information services, promoted to network administrator.

Rick Joyner, interim program director, Sheridan Gospel Network, Atlanta, named senior manager, acquisitions and programming, urban and traditional gospel, Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta.

Journalism

Derrin Horton, sports anchor/reporter KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles, joins the NFL Network, New York, as host/correspondent.

Rob Morrison, weekend evening anchor, WNBC New York, promoted to weekday morning anchor, Today in New York.

Obituary

Cynthia Friedland, producer, died of cancer on September 6 in New York city at the age of 63.

She is best-known for Night Flight, which premiered on USA Networks in 1981, ran until 1988 and was syndicated until 1995. Friedland produced Night Flight's seminal interviews with such performers as Grace Jones, Talking Heads, Kiss and Boy George.

A presence on the rock-'n'-roll scene in the '60s and '70s, Friedland shared a home with Mama Cass Elliot of The Mamas and The Papas and was later married to Apple Records artist Stephen Friedland, also known as Brute Force.

Most recently, she had been vice president, client services, for Scene International, an advertising, marketing and production company based in New York.

Friedland is survived by daughter Lilah, partner John Keese, and Stephen Friedland.